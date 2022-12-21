Sports

BAN vs IND, 2nd Test: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

BAN vs IND, 2nd Test: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 21, 2022, 11:05 am 3 min read

The second Test will commence on December 22 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

After comprehensively clinching the series opener, Team India will look to seal the deal in the second and final Test against Bangladesh, starting December 22. Hosts Bangladesh lost the opener by 188 runs as they struggled across all three departments. Although the Tigers walked away with few positives, they couldn't do much against a strong Indian unit. Here's the preview of the upcoming duel.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host this affair. Teams batting first have won 12 of 23 Tests played here. The track is known to be pretty fruitful for both batters and bowlers, with the average first-innings score being 341. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network (9:00 AM IST) and live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

Here is the head-to-head record

Bangladesh are yet to win a Test match against India. The two teams have locked horns in 12 Tests, with India winning 10 of them. Two of them ended in a draw (both in Bangladesh). Notably, India have won their last four Tests against Bangladesh. Their preceding assignment in the format saw India thrash the Tigers 2-0 at home in 2019.

India eyeing clean sweep

The visitors would be high on confidence as many reckon a clean sweep is on the cards. As injured Rohit Sharma will miss the second Test as well, India are likely to retain their winning combination. On the other hand, the Bangladesh management has some work to do. Yasir Ali, who managed just nine in the opener, might make way for veteran Mominul Haque.

Here are the Probable XIs

India (Probable XI): Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (captain), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav. Bangladesh (Probable XI): Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (wicket-keeper), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

A look at the key performers

Shubman Gill, who slammed a ton in the opener, averages 60.69 across formats in 2022. Rishabh Pant has slammed 578 Test runs this year at 64.22. His strike rate is over 90 (91.6). Shakib Al Hasan boasts 151 wickets and 2,812 runs in home Tests. Mushfiqur Rahim averages 47.4 against India in seven Tests. Ravichandran Ashwin owns 356 wickets in 59 Tests in Asia.

A look at top Fantasy picks

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Rishabh Pant, Litton Das, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara (captain), Shubman Gill, Shakib Al Hasan (vice-captain), R Ashwin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Umesh Yadav, Taijul Islam, Mohammed Siraj. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Shakib Al Hasan (vice-captain), R Ashwin (captain), Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain.