Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Mumbai compile 457/3 against Hyderabad; Chahal returns

Yashasvi struck 27 fours and a six in his sublime knock of 162

The second-round matches of the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy got underway on December 20. Mumbai's high-scoring show (457/3) against Hyderabad made headlines on Day 1. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ajinkya Rahane slammed centuries, while Suryakumar Yadav shone with a blistering 90. Elsewhere, Yuzvendra Chahal returned to red-ball cricket after four years. Meanwhile, Mizoram bowled out Arunachal Pradesh for 63. Here is the day report.

Mumbai dominate the show on Day 1

Mumbai lost Prithvi Shaw early on before Yashasvi and Suryakumar Yadav added a solid 153-run stand for the second wicket. Suryakumar dazzled, making a brisk 80-ball 90. Post his dismissal, Yashasvi was joined by Rahane and the two shared a 206-run stand. After Yashasvi departed, Rahane found comfort in Sarfaraz Khan, who is unbeaten in 40. Mehrdtra Shashank picked two scalps for Himachal Pradesh.

Yashasvi, Rahane dazzle for Mumbai

Yashasvi struck 27 fours and a six in his sublime knock of 162. Playing his 11th First-class match, Yashasvi slammed his 7th century. He has raced to 1,397 runs at an average of over 83. Rahane is unbeaten on 139, having faced 190 balls. He hammered 18 fours and two sixes. Rahane slammed his 38th FC hundred, racing to 12,414 runs.

Suryakumar struck a solid 90

Suryakumar hit 15 fours and a six in his 80-ball 90. He slammed his 27th FC half-century. He has raced to 5,416 runs at an average of 44-plus. Meanwhile, Sarfaraz (40*) has raced to 2,994 runs in FC cricket. He is eyeing several records.

Chahal returns to red-ball cricket

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal returned to red-ball cricket after four years. Chahal played his last Ranji Trophy match against Rajasthan back in 2018. Chahal, who is leading Haryana, conceded 90 runs in 16 overs on Day 1 against Baroda. Baroda hammered 370/2 after Haryana put them in to bat. Both Jyotsnil Singh (186*) and Pratyush Kumar (110) completed their centuries.

A look at other key results

Mizoram bowled out AP for a paltry 63 after inviting them to bat. They gained a 128-run lead after compiling 191/5 in 54 overs. Railways succumbed to 77/7 after Punjab were bowled out for 162. Vidarbha managed 264/10 against Tripura, with Ajay Sarkar taking six wickets. Bengal's Anustup Majumdar slammed an unbeaten 159, guiding them to 310/9.