Sports

South Africa's Kyle Verreynne scores his maiden Test fifty: Stats

South Africa's Kyle Verreynne scores his maiden Test fifty: Stats

Written by V Shashank Dec 17, 2022, 12:14 pm 2 min read

Kyle Verreynne struck his maiden half-century in Tests (Source: Twitter/@ProteasMenCSA)

South African wicket-keeper batter Kyle Verreynne played a counter-attacking show to bring up his maiden Test fifty on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia. The number six batter slammed 64 off 96 deliveries (4s: 8, 6s: 1), before nicking Nathan Lyon toward slips. Verreynne concluded as SA's top scorer as the visitors perished on a paltry 152. We decode his stats.

Verreynne keeps the score ticking for SA

Verreynne belted a four and a six off Cameron Green in the 14th over. He survived a run out scare in the 20th over and made it count. Verreynne struck a four off Pat Cummins to bring up his maiden fifty in Tests. He hammered a four off Lyon before edging a delivery outside off to conclude his stay in the middle.

A look at his Test numbers

Verreynne made his Test debut against West Indies in 2021. He has since amassed 468 runs across 12 matches. He averages 29.25. He struck his maiden Test ton against New Zealand (136*) in Christchurch earlier this year. He has amassed 116 and 352 runs at home and away venues, averaging 23.20 and 32.00, respectively.

Verreynne-Bavuma keep the Aussies at a bay

South Africa were reduced to 27/4 within 11 overs. The duo of Verreynne and Temba Bavuma pulled the visitors out of their misery, sharing a pivotal 98-run stand for the fifth wicket. The pair piloted SA to 125/5 before Bavuma was bowled out by Mitchell Starc.

How has the first Test panned out?

Australia bundled out SA on 152 after electing to bowl at the Gabba. Dean Elgar, Sarel Erwee, and Rassie van der Dussen failed to offer anything substantial. Bavuma (38) and Verreynne (64) were the only positives. For Australia, Lyon and Starc claimed three-fers each, with Cummins and Scott Boland picking two wickets apiece. In reply, South Africa have looked commanding with three wickets already.