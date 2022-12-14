Sports

Mark Wood delighted with his investment in Test cricket: Details

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 14, 2022, 01:26 pm 2 min read

Wood currently owns 88 Test wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England speedster Mark Wood reckons his investment in Test cricket has paid off. The right-arm pacer was instrumental to England's narrow 26-run win over Pakistan in the recently-concluded second Test. The Brits have now sealed the three-match series 2-0. Wood was mighty pleased with his performance as he hailed his skipper Ben Stokes and Test head coach Brendon McCullum. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Wood is one of the fastest pacers going around, who can constantly clock over 145 kmph.

He has emerged as a vital part of England's team across formats.

Wood, before the second Multan game, played his last Test in March this year.

Two elbow operations and an injured hip had kept him away from this format and he even doubted his Test future.

Wood hails Stokes and McCullum

While Wood was in two minds, Stokes and McCullum inspired him to continue playing Test cricket. "I wondered if I'd go white-ball only. At some my point my body will say that it's the way to go but I didn't prepare for white-ball, I prepared for all cricket. With Stokesy and Brendon, so I'm pleased I've stuck with it," he said as per ESPNcricinfo.

Wood hails world-class skipper Stokes

Wood and Stokes have known each other since their Under-16 days. Speaking of the latter's evolution, Wood stated that Stokes still has the aggression but he has also gained maturity. He even labeled him as a world-class captain. "Stokesy now is much more mature. He speaks so well - he's always had a fantastic cricket brain," he stated. "He's been world-class, to be fair."

How did the second Test pan out?

England posted 281/10 after electing to bat. Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope scored fifties each, with the lower-middle order putting up a fight too. Debutant Abrar Ahmed (7/114) scripted history for Pakistan. In reply, the hosts managed 202, riding on Babar Azam and Shakeel's half-centuries. England were bundled for 275, setting a 355-run target. Pakistan looked set for the chase but fell short (328/10).

A look at Wood's Test career

Making his Test debut in May 2015, Wood currently owns 88 wickets in 27 games at 30.93. The tally includes three five-wicket hauls with his best figures reading 6/37. Meanwhile, Wood, 32, has struggled with injuries throughout his career. As the pacer enters the second half of his career, he would need to manage his workload with immense precision.