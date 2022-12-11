Sports

Yash Dhull to lead Delhi in Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Details

Yash Dhull to lead Delhi in Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Details

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 11, 2022, 09:51 am 3 min read

Yash Dhull made 479 runs in his maiden Ranji Trophy season (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India's rising batting sensation, Yash Dhull, has been named Delhi's captain for the upcoming edition of the Ranji Trophy. The decision comes as a surprise with prominent names like Ishant Sharma being in Delhi's ranks. Dhull, 20, will become one of the youngest players to have led Delhi. Earlier this year, he led India to the Under-19 World Cup title.

Why does this story matter?

The 2022-23 edition of the Ranji Trophy will get underway on December 13.

Delhi have selected their squad for their first two games, against Maharashtra and Assam respectively.

Dhull, who guided India to glory at the Under-19 World Cup, didn't look back and plundered a plethora of runs in his maiden domestic season.

The young batter has been awarded for the same.

DDCA investing big in Dhull

The DDCA made the move keeping the future and transition in mind. "Somewhere we had to draw the line, we need to carry out a transition," a source close to the DDCA selection committee told PTI. "Pradeep Sangwan, the last year's captain, had to be dropped as he hasn't been measuring up." Notably, Dhull would captain a 105-Test veteran Ishant in the upcoming season.

Sensational run in maiden Ranji Trophy season

Days after the 2022 U-19 World Cup triumph, Dhull received his maiden First Class cap. He made a mark straightaway, scoring twin centuries on his Ranji Trophy debut vs Tamil Nadu. His other hundred in the season was converted into a double-ton. Overall, he slammed 479 runs in three games at 119.75. He boasts 820 runs in eight First-Class games at 74.54 (4 centuries).

Terrific start in the other two formats as well

Meanwhile, Dhull made a sensational start to his List A and T20 career as well. He smashed 320 runs in eight games at 72.6 in this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (50s: 3). In the List A tournament, the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he mustered 191 runs in seven outings at 38.2 (50s: 1). The same earned him a lot of praise.

High hopes for Ishant as well

Meanwhile, Ishant Sharma has also been named in the squad for the first two games, and he would be raring to shine. The 34-year-old played his last Test in November 2021. He boasts 311 wickets at 32.4 in Test cricket (5W: 11, 10W: 1). "Ishant has also been given a couple of games. Let's hope he shoulders more responsibility," the source said.

Delhi's squad for the first two games

Squad: Yash Dhull (captain), Himmat Singh (vice-captain), Dhruv Shorey, Anuj Rawat (wk), Vaibhav Rawal, Lalit Yadav, Nitish Rana, Ayush Badoni, Hrithik Shokeen, Shivank Vashisth, Vikas Mishra, Jonty Sidhu, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Harshit Rana, Simarjeet Singh Lakshay Thareja (wk), Pranshu Vijayran.