FIFA World Cup 2022, France oust England: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 11, 2022, 02:32 am 2 min read

Hugo Lloris was superb for France in goal (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Harry Kane missed a penalty late on as England were beaten 2-1 by France in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Aurelien Tchouameni handed France the lead early in the first half before Kane equalized from the spot in the 54th minute. Olivier Giroud's superb header handed France a 2-1 lead as Kane's poor penalty take saw England miss out.

Giroud equals Zidane and Platini

Giroud has now raced to 53 goals for France in all competitions, including 7 in 2022. Giroud has netted his 4th goal in the ongoing World Cup, matching Lionel Messi. He now has five World Cup goals (1 in 2014) to go level with former French legends Zinedine Zidane and Michel Platini.

Kane equals Rooney's England scoring record

Kane has now raced to 53 goals for England, matching the tally of former England skipper Wayne Rooney and becoming the nation's joint-all-time scorer in men's football. As per Opta, no player has scored more penalties in World Cup history than Kane. He scored his fourth goal from the spot in the competition (excluding shootouts).

Griezmann shines for France

As per Squawka, Antoine Griezmann had 58 touches, won six duels, won possession on six occasions, and won five passes into the opposition box. He also made 5 crosses, made 2 tackles, and created 2 chances, besides contributing with two assists.

England and France script these numbers

As per Opta, this is the seventh time England have been eliminated from the quarter-final stages of the World Cup, more than any other side in the history of the competition. France overcame England for the first time in FIFA WC history, having lost both their previous meetings earlier. France are the first defending champions to reach the WC semi-final since Brazil in 1998.

How did the match pan out?

France took a 17th-minute lead when Tchouameni's 25-yard shot beat Jordan Pickford. England were the better team and created chances, as Hugo Lloris made some key saves. Nine minutes into the second half, Kane beat Lloris with his penalty after Tchouameni fouled Bukayo Saka. France saw Giroud heading in Griezmann's cross before Theo Hernandez fouled substitute Mason Mount as Kane missed his penalty.

England vs France: Match stats

England made 16 attempts with eight being on target. France had five shots on target from eight attempts. England had 58% ball possession and clocked an 87% pass accuracy. Kane's side also won more corners (5) compared to France's two.