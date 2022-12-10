Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022, Morocco stun Portugal 1-0: Key stats

FIFA World Cup 2022, Morocco stun Portugal 1-0: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 10, 2022, 10:30 pm 3 min read

Morocco have reached the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Morocco have reached the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar after stunning Portugal 1-0. Youssef En-Nesyri scored the lone goal of the match in the 42nd minute. Portugal pushed for an equalizer in the second half but a stern Moroccan defense held fort to deny any opening. Morocco, who stunned Spain in the round of 16, claimed another impressive win.

Why does this story matter?

Portugal were shy in the final 3rd and couldn't break the solid defensive structure of Morocco.

Cristiano Ronaldo was denied in the 91st minute of the match with a fine save by the Moroccan keeper.

It was another spirited show by Morocco, who earlier overcame Belgium in the group stage and held Croatia to a 0-0 draw.

Morocco are yet to lose in Qatar.

A look at Morocco's dream run so far

Morocco started their FIFA World Cup 2022 journey with a 0-0 affair versus 2018 finalists Croatia. Post that, they stunned Belgium 2-0 with two goals coming in the second half. A 2-1 win versus Canada helped Morocco top Group F. In the round of 16, Morocco took the match to penalties and sealed the deal after a 0-0 show. And now, they overcame Portugal.

Key records scripted in the match

Morocco are now the first African team to qualify for the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup. Before this three African sides were ousted in the last eight. Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002), and Ghana (2010) were all eliminated in the quarters. Portugal have now been eliminated from the quarters for the first time in World Cup history, having reached the semis twice from here.

Ronaldo fails to deliver for Portugal

As per Opta, Ronaldo has now failed to score in all eight of his knockout stage appearances at the FIFA World Cup, including a third-place playoff. Ronaldo has now gone 570 minutes without scoring. He also took 27 shots but failed to score. In the 2022 edition in Qatar, Ronaldo failed to make an impact. He scored one penalty.

Massive numbers attained in the match

As per Opta, Yassine Bounou, who made his 50th appearance for Morocco, is the first African goalkeeper to record three clean sheets in a single edition of the World Cup. Portugal finished their World Cup campaign in Qatar with three errors leading to goals (highest). Meanwhile, En-Nesyri has now scored more World Cup goals than any other Morocco player in their history (3).

Key match stats

Morocco had nine attempts to Portugal's six. Both sides managed three shots on target. Portugal dominated possession, clocking a 74% tally and having a pass accuracy rate of 85%. Portugal earned nine corners as well.

Morocco's solid defensive gameplan

Morocco have now only conceded one goal in their last nine games. Notably, this goal was scored by their own player versus Canada at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Morocco have kept a staggering 8 clean sheets.