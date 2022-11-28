Sports

FIFA World Cup, Ghana overpower South Korea 3-2: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Nov 28, 2022, 08:39 pm 1 min read

Mohammed Kudus scored a brace against South Korea (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Ghana overcame South Korea 3-2 in an enthralling Group H encounter of the FIFA World Cup. South Korea started well but it was Ghana who opened the account first. The Black Stars grew with each passing second, with Mohammed Kudus doubling the lead before half-time. Cho Gue-Sung struck twice to level the terms but Kudus' low finish got Ghana over the line. Here's more.

Gue-Song, Kudus script these numbers

As per Squawka, Gue-Sung (2) has scored more headed goals than any other player at the 2022 WC. Notably, he scored them both within three minutes against Ghana. He also became the first man to score a World Cup brace for South Korea. Meanwhile, Kudus became the first player to complete a WC brace for Ghana. He now has seven goals in international football.

Key records from the match

As per Opta, Salisu has become the first defender to score for Ghana in the World Cup. Kudus (22y 118d) is now the second youngest African player to score two goals in a WC match, after Ahmed Musa (21y 254d) for Nigeria (vs Argentina, 2014). As per Opta, Gue-Song is the first Asian player to score two headers in a World Cup game.