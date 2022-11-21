Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022, Netherlands beat Senegal 2-0: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Nov 21, 2022

Netherlands claimed their maiden win over Senegal in international football (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Netherlands overcame Senegal 2-0 in a crunch Group A encounter of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Monday. After a goalless first half, Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong assisted Cody Gakpo, who nodded the opener in the 84th minute. A stoppage-time winner from Davy Klaassen put the Dutch over the line. Sadio Mane-deprived Senegal suffered their first opening defeat in WC. Here's more.

Gakpo Gakpo inks these numbers

Gakpo fetched only his fourth goal in 10 appearances for Oranje since making his international debut in 2021. It was his maiden goal at the FIFA World Cup. The PSV winger is on a sensational run this year, with 15 goals and 18 appearances across competitions. Most notably, he has fetched nine goals and 12 assists in Eredivisie this season.

Information Team records scripted in the match

The Netherlands have been unbeaten in their last nine opening matches at the FIFA World Cup (W7 D2). Meanwhile, Senegal had won their first two openers of their WC before tasting a defeat in the concluded fixture (1-0 vs France, 2002; 2-1 vs Poland, 2018).

Do you know? Contrasting records for Netherlands, Senegal

This was the first-ever encounter between Senegal and the Netherlands. The Dutch remain unbeaten against African opposition at the WC (W4 D1). Meanwhile, it was Senegal's maiden loss against European opposition in the group phase of the competition (W2 D1 L1).