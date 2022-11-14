Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Complete analysis of Group A

Netherlands will be keen to finish in top two of Group A (Source: Twitter/@OnsOranje)

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is all set to begin in Qatar from November 20. A total of 32 teams have been divided into eight groups (A-H). Senegal, Netherlands, Ecuador, and Qatar make up Group A. Hosts Qatar will kick off the tournament against Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium on November 20. Here's the complete analysis of Group A.

Performance Qatar have shown promise of late

Qatar have shown promise over the last few years, starting from the Asian Cup triumph in 2019. They reached the semi-finals in Gulf Cup while exiting in the group stages of Copa America. Qatar were ousted in the semis at the CONCACAF Gold Cup and FIFA Arab Cup in 2021, competing against teams from Argentina and Japan to name a few.

Qatar will have the crowd behind them

Qatar's hopes will be pinned on captain Hassan Al Haydos, forward Almoez Ali, and winger Akram Afif. The majority of the players in the squad play for reigning League champions Al Sadd, so they are aware of each other's style of play. Almoez has to have a solid show. He is Qatar's third-highest goal-scorer. He has netted 42 goals since his debut in 2016.

Netherlands Netherlands eye a top-two finish

Netherlands' strength lies in their defense, which will be led by Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk. The three-time runners-up conceded eight goals in 10 games in World Cup qualifying, besides conceding only six in the Nations League to finish on top of League A Group 4. Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong will have the eyeballs. He will dictate the pace and control in the midfield.

Information Netherlands have the momentum up their sleeves

Louis van Gaal, who took charge in August replacing Frank de Boer, has done a solid job. Since taking over the reins in August 2021, he has an unbeaten run in 15 games (W11 D4). He has helped Netherlands do well in the WC Qualifiers and Nations League 2022-23.

Senegal Senegal out to stop the Dutch and finish atop

Seated 18th in FIFA Rankings, Aliou Cisse's Senegal will be high on confidence, after having won the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title earlier this year. Bayern's Sadio Mane, who finished second in the Ballon d'Or rankings, remains their linchpin on the scoring front. Besides, they have a dynamic defense, comprising veterans Abdou Diallo alongside Kalidou Koulibaly in central defense.

Ecuador How far can Ecuador go in the WC?

Gustavo Alfaro's Ecuador will hope to make things count and be the surprising candidates. Ecuador can stun their rivals with quick counter-attacks. Besides, they have enough pace to defend high and fetch possession near the attacking third. Ecuador finished fourth in the CONMEBOL Qualifiers for the World Cup, behing Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. Notably, their last World Cup campaign was in 2014 (group stage).

Information Netherlands and Senegal are favorites to progress

Netherlands and Senegal are expected to battle it out for the first two places in Group A and qualify for the round of 16. Having said that, the Netherlands versus Senegal match could decide the outcome of the top two sides.

Schedule Group A: Here's the schedule of matches

Qatar vs Ecuador: November 20 (9:30 PM IST). Senegal vs Netherlands: November 21 (9:30 PM IST). Qatar vs Senegal: November 25 (6:30 PM IST). Netherlands vs Ecuador: November 25 (9:30 PM IST). Ecuador vs Senegal: November 29 (8:30 PM IST). Netherlands vs Qatar: November 29 (8:30 PM IST).