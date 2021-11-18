FIFA WC 2022: Decoding the qualified teams and playoffs scenario

Decoding how things stand in FIFA WC 2022 qualifying

With a year left for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, several top nations have secured their berths in the global event. However, many sides are still waiting to book their places with several others set to be involved in a playoffs scenario. Out of the 32 spots, a total of 13 have been taken so far. We decode the scenario.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

This is the FIFA World Cup and the qualified sides will be relieved in getting through. Their job is done at the moment. However, nations who will be in playoffs scenario face a tricky test. As far as the Qualifiers of several continents are concerned, finishing among the top positions will be key. The race is heating up.

Do you know?

FIFA World Cup: A look at the qualified teams

Teams who have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup are Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Qatar, Serbia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Scenario

Final round of African qualifying and European playoffs

Nations who have qualified for the final round of African qualifying are Algeria, Cameroon, Congo DR, Egypt, Ghana, Mali, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, and Tunisia On the other hand, European sides such as Austria, Czech Republic, Italy, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Scotland, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine and Wales have qualified for the playoffs.

Europe

What about the playoffs for European nations?

As per BBC, the playoffs for European nations will begin with six single-leg semi-final matches played between March 24 and 25 in 2022. Also, the six semi-finals are split into three paths and this will lead to three playoff finals. The playoff finals will be decided by a single match - which will happen between March 28 and 29 respectively.

Information

Five African sides to participate in Qatar 2022

Out of the 10 African teams that have qualified for the final round, five sides will progress to the final event next year.

CONMEBOL

The scenario of CONMEBOL nations

Brazil became the first South American nation to qualify for Qatar 2022. Copa America champions Argentina joined their rivals after a goalless draw against Brazil at home. Third-placed Ecuador are six points clear of Colombia and Peru and are likely to make it through. Several teams are vying for the fourth spot. Meanwhile, the fifth-placed team will go into an intercontinental playoff.

Asia

What about the Asian teams?

In the AFC WC Qualifiers, two third round groups have been divided into six sides each after they advanced from the second round. The top two teams in each group will qualify for Qatar. The third-placed teams from each section will meet in a single-game tie to move into an intercontinental playoff for a place at the World Cup. Qatar have qualified as hosts.

Information

What about CONCACAF sides?

The top three teams from CONCACAF will qualify for Qatar 2022. The fourth-placed side will go into an intercontinental playoff. Canada, USA, and Mexico occupy the top three places in the CONCACAF standings (North, Central America, and Caribbean).