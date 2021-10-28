Decoding Mohamed Salah's terrific numbers in the 2021-22 season
Mohamed Salah is enjoying a dream run in the 2021-22 season. The Egyptian forward has been a consistent force for the Reds and is playing at a brilliant level. Last weekend, Salah netted a hat-trick at Old Trafford against Manchester United. He will be raring to continue in the same vein ahead of the international break. We decode Salah's numbers this season.
Salah has netted 15 goals in all competitions this season
In 12 matches for Liverpool in all competitions this season, Salah has netted 15 goals. Besides scoring 10 in the Premier League, he has also amassed five in the Champions League. He has taken his tally to 140 goals in all competitions for the Reds.
Salah has been involved in 15 PL goals this season
In nine Premier League matches this season, Salah has bagged 10 goals and five assists. He has helped Liverpool register the most goals this season (27). Out of his 40 shots, 23 have been on target. He has also created seven big chances, besides missing five. Eight of his PL goals this season have come with the left foot.
First away player with a PL hat-trick at Old Trafford
Salah became the first away player to score a Premier League hat-trick at Old Trafford. As per Opta, Salah is the first away player to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford for over 18 years, since Ronaldo did so for Real Madrid back in April 2003 in the UEFA Champions League.
Salah has scripted these PL records this season
Last month, Salah became the fifth fastest to 100 Premier League goals after Alan Shearer, Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero, and Thierry Henry. He now has 107 goals and 39 PL assists, including 105 for the Reds. Against Man United, Salah became the outright top African goal-scorer in the competition's history, surpassing Didier Drogba (104).
Notable feats scripted by Salah
As per Opta, Salah has now scored in 10 straight appearances in all competitions this season. Last Sunday, Salah became the first player in the club's history to score in three straight away appearances at Manchester United.
Salah has the joint-second most goals in the UCL 2021-22
Salah has netted the joint-second highest number of Champions League goals this season (5). He is in level with Robert Lewandowski. Only, Sebastian Haller (6) is ahead of the duo.