Decoding Mohamed Salah's terrific numbers in the 2021-22 season

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 28, 2021, 04:58 pm

Mohamed Salah has already scored 15 goals this season

Mohamed Salah is enjoying a dream run in the 2021-22 season. The Egyptian forward has been a consistent force for the Reds and is playing at a brilliant level. Last weekend, Salah netted a hat-trick at Old Trafford against Manchester United. He will be raring to continue in the same vein ahead of the international break. We decode Salah's numbers this season.

Information

Salah has netted 15 goals in all competitions this season

In 12 matches for Liverpool in all competitions this season, Salah has netted 15 goals. Besides scoring 10 in the Premier League, he has also amassed five in the Champions League. He has taken his tally to 140 goals in all competitions for the Reds.

Salah PL

Salah has been involved in 15 PL goals this season

In nine Premier League matches this season, Salah has bagged 10 goals and five assists. He has helped Liverpool register the most goals this season (27). Out of his 40 shots, 23 have been on target. He has also created seven big chances, besides missing five. Eight of his PL goals this season have come with the left foot.

Stats

First away player with a PL hat-trick at Old Trafford

Salah became the first away player to score a Premier League hat-trick at Old Trafford. As per Opta, Salah is the first away player to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford for over 18 years, since Ronaldo did so for Real Madrid back in April 2003 in the UEFA Champions League.

Records

Salah has scripted these PL records this season

Last month, Salah became the fifth fastest to 100 Premier League goals after Alan Shearer, Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero, and Thierry Henry. He now has 107 goals and 39 PL assists, including 105 for the Reds. Against Man United, Salah became the outright top African goal-scorer in the competition's history, surpassing Didier Drogba (104).

Do you know?

Notable feats scripted by Salah

As per Opta, Salah has now scored in 10 straight appearances in all competitions this season. Last Sunday, Salah became the first player in the club's history to score in three straight away appearances at Manchester United.

Information

Salah has the joint-second most goals in the UCL 2021-22

Salah has netted the joint-second highest number of Champions League goals this season (5). He is in level with Robert Lewandowski. Only, Sebastian Haller (6) is ahead of the duo.