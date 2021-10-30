Premier League, Liverpool 2-2 Brighton: Records broken

Liverpool and Brighton played out a 2-2 draw

Liverpool were held by Brighton at Anfield in gameweek 10 of the Premier League 2021-22 season on Saturday. Despite gaining a 2-0 lead, Liverpool saw Brighton make a comeback. These were two crucial points dropped by Liverpool, who remain unbeaten this season. Meanwhile, Chelsea gained a sensational win over Newcastle United as 10-man Manchester City were beaten by Crystal Palace. Here's more.

LIVBHA

How did the match pan out?

The in-form Mohamed Salah cut in from the right and laid a ball for Jordan Henderson to fire home in the fourth minute. Sadio Mane nodded home the second after an excellent cross by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Enock Mwepu pulled one back for Brighton before half-time. In the second half, Leandro Trossard scored the equalizing goal.

Stats

Notable records for Brighton and Liverpool's Sadio Mane

As per Squawka Football, Brighton became just the third opposition to have scored two-plus goals in a Premier League game at Anfield in 2021. They joined Manchester City and Everton in the list. Mane has now scored in four of his five Premier League games at Anfield this season. Mane also netted his 53rd Anfield goal in the Premier League.

Chelsea

Chelsea tame Newcastle 3-0 as Tuchel scripts a record

Chelsea beat Newcastle 3-0 to stay at the top. It was a massive three points for the Blues with Liverpool and Man City dropping points. As per Opta, Chelsea have won 10 of their 14 PL away games under Thomas Tuchel (D3 L1). Only Guus Hiddink and Jose Mourinho (13) have reached 10 away victories in fewer games in the competition than Tuchel.

Do you know?

Unique record for Mane

As per Sky Sports, Mane scored for the first time in the Premier League versus Brighton (7th appearance). He has now scored against 30 of the 32 opponents in PL, failing only versus Brentford and Middlesbrough (1 appearance against both).

MCICRY

Crystal Palace beat City 2-0

Man City lost their second game in the PL 2021-22 season. They saw Aymeric Laporte get sent off just before half-time. Wilfried Zaha netted the opener for Palace. As per Opta, Zaha scored his 50th PL goal, becoming the first player to hit that milestone in the top-flight for Palace. Meanwhile, Conor Gallagher has now been involved in four goals this season (G2 A2).

Do you know?

Jorginho scripts Premier League history

As per Opta, Chelsea mid-fielder Jorginho became the first player in Premier League history to have 10 consecutive goals in the competition come from the penalty spot.