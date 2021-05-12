Premier League: Decoding the rivalry between Chelsea and Arsenal

Chelsea and Arsenal are all set to lock horns in gameweek 36 of the Premier League 2020-21 season tonight at the Stamford Bridge. Chelsea can move past Leicester to third and be enhance their chances of a Champions League berth. Meanwhile, Arsenal can surpass Everton for the time being to go eighth. Here we decode their Premier League rivalry.

2020-21 season

Chelsea and Arsenal: Their 2020-21 season so far

After 35 matches, the Blues have secured 28 victories, 10 draws, and seven losses so far. They have scored 55 goals, besides conceding 32. Chelsea are six points behind second-placed Manchester United. Meanwhile, Arsenal have won 15, drawn seven, and lost 13 games so far. They are placed ninth, having collected 52 points. The Gunners have scored 49 goals and conceded 38.

Scorers

The significant goal-scorers for the two clubs this season

No player has hit double digits in terms of goals for Chelsea. Four players have scored six goals each. Meanwhile, Timo Werner has the most assists for Chelsea (8) and has 14 goal involvements. For the Gunners, Alexandre Lacazette has netted 13 goals. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has 10 goals under his belt. Meanwhile, Willian has the most assists for Arsenal (5).

H2H

Head-to-head record between the two teams

The two teams have met on 57 occasions in the EPL. Arsenal have the edge with 21 wins. Chelsea have won 19 as the other 17 games have ended in draws. Chelsea have scored 78 league goals against Arsenal, besides conceding 76. Chelsea are unbeaten in their past eight Premier League home matches against Arsenal, who are aiming to do the double this season.

Stat attack

The major stats ahead of the match

As per Opta, Chelsea have gone 12 away games without defeat for the first time since a run of 15 in 2014. Interestingly, they have only conceded five goals during their current streak. The Blues have also kept 18 league clean sheets this season, a joint-league high alongside champions Manchester City. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are unbeaten in their last five away league games.