New Zealand withdraw from 2022 Under-19 World Cup: Here's why

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Nov 18, 2021, 06:09 pm

New Zealand have pulled out of the 2022 Under-19 World Cup

In a major development, New Zealand have withdrawn from the 2022 Under-19 World Cup scheduled to be held in West Indies. They have pulled out due to "extensive mandatory quarantine restrictions for minors on their return home". Scotland, who earlier miss the qualification berth in the Europe Qualifiers, have replaced New Zealand in the tournament. Here are further details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

New Zealand have withdrawn from the Under-19 World Cup, owing to quarantine restrictions. Their minor players would have faced stern quarantine restrictions upon returning home. The Kiwis will miss the tournament for the first time. As a result, Scotland have become the 16th team to participate in the tournament. They are placed in Group D alongside Australia, Sri Lanka, and West Indies.

Details

The Under-19 WC will take place in January-February

The 14th edition of Under-19 World Cup will take place in West Indies between January 14 and February 5. As many as 16 teams are set to feature in the tournament. It will be played across 10 venues in Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis, and Trinidad and Tobago. Besides, 16 practice matches will be held between January 9 and 12.

Information

ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup groups

Group A: Bangladesh, England, Canada, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Group B: India, Ireland, South Africa, Uganda. Group C: Afghanistan, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Zimbabwe. Group D: Australia, Scotland, Sri Lanka, West Indies.

Details

A look at the key details

The Under-19 World Cup will begin with hosts West Indies taking on Australia on January 14. Queens Park Oval and Warner Park will host group-stage games from January 14 to 22. The main knockouts are scheduled to be held in Antigua and Barbuda between January 26 and February 2. Sir Vivian Richards Stadium will play host to the final on February 5.

Format

Top two teams from each group will move ahead

The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super League knockouts. Meanwhile, the others will battle it out in the Plate competition for positions - nine to 16. The competition will be held concurrently with the main tournament. This means every team will play the same number of games in the 2022 Under-19 World Cup.