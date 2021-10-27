Coronavirus: India reports 13K+ new cases; 585 more dead

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Published on Oct 27, 2021, 02:40 pm

Active COVID-19 cases across the country dipped to a 242-day low of 1.62 lakh.

India on Wednesday reported 13,000 new COVID-19 cases along with over 500 more fatalities. Active cases across the country dipped to a 242-day low of 1.62 lakh, accounting for just 0.48% of the total cases. Over 98% of all cases involve recovered patients. The weekly positivity rate stood at 1.22%, while the daily positivity rate declined to 1.03%.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

As COVID-19 cases in India have stagnated, concerns over a new Delta subvariant have bothered experts and fueled public anxiety. The concerns arose even as India observes a weeks-long festive season when greater social mixing is expected to make viral spread worse. A government panel has been looking into the subvariant, which may be more contagious, pending additional evidence.

Statistics

India's tally crosses 3.42 crore; over 4.55 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 3,42,15,653 COVID-19 cases till Tuesday morning. The death toll has reached 4,55,653. So far, 3,35,97,339 patients have recovered, while 1,62,661 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 13,451 new infections, 14,021 more discharges, and 585 fresh fatalities. So far, 1,03,53,25,577 vaccine doses have been administered.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

53.2% new cases concentrated in Kerala

Maharashtra reported 1,201 new COVID-19 cases along with 1,370 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 7,163 new cases and 6,960 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 277 new cases and 343 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,090 new cases and 1,326 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 415 new cases and 584 recoveries.

COVAXIN

More delay for COVAXIN's WHO nod

The Technical Advisory Group of the World Health Organization on Tuesday sought "additional clarifications" from Bharat Biotech for its COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN. COVAXIN's emergency use listing has been pending before the panel for months. The EUL would ensure global use of the vaccine. The group will now meet on November 3 for a final assessment.

Variant

Government panel looking into Delta+

A government panel is looking into the Delta coronavirus subvariant AY.4.2, dubbed the Delta-plus variant, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said Tuesday. The subvariant has been associated with spikes in infections in Israel, Russia, and the United Kingdom. Experts say more evidence is required to ascertain whether AY.4.2 is more contagious than Delta (B.1.617.2), which caused cases to surge worldwide.