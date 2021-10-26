Coronavirus: India reports 12K+ new cases, lowest in 238 days

Written by Siddhant Pandey
Oct 26, 2021

Active COVID-19 cases remained at a 241-day low of 1.63 lakh.

India on Tuesday reported over 12,000 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day spike in 238 days. Active cases remained at a 241-day low of 1.63 lakh, comprising just 0.48% of the total cases. Meanwhile, the recovery rate stood at 98.19%, the highest since March 2020. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.10%, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 1.24%.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The COVID-19 outbreak in India has largely been controlled, however, the rate of decline of infections has slowed. The slowdown comes as people are increasingly engaging in social events amid the festive season, emboldened by vaccinations. Reportedly, India has also begun preparing for vaccinations among children using Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D and Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN. This indicates that under-18 vaccinations could commence soon.

Statistics

India's tally crosses 3.42 crore; over 4.55 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 3,42,02,202 COVID-19 cases till Tuesday morning. The death toll has reached 4,55,068. So far, 3,35,83,318 patients have recovered, while 1,63,816 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 12,428 new infections, 15,951 more discharges, and 356 fresh fatalities. So far, 1,02,94,01,119 vaccine doses have been administered.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

53.6% new cases concentrated in Kerala

Maharashtra reported a near 18-month low of 889 new COVID-19 cases along with 1,586 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 6,664 new cases and 9,010 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 290 new cases and 408 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,112 new cases and 1,341 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 295 new cases and 560 recoveries.

Vaccine

Priority list for kids' vaccines in pipeline

Authorities are working on a priority list of children with comorbidities for COVID-19 vaccination, a senior official of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) told TOI. India has not yet started vaccinations for those aged under 18 years, even though ZyCoV-D vaccine has been approved for the 12-18 group. Reportedly, ZyCoV-D and COVAXIN will be launched for the under-18 demographic together.

COVAXIN

WHO to review COVAXIN approval today

Although an expert panel had recommended granting approval to COVAXIN for children aged 2-18, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) is yet to make a call. The World Health Organization (WHO) is also set to review the emergency use Listing (EUL) to COVAXIN on Tuesday. If all goes well, the WHO will reportedly make a recommendation by Wednesday.