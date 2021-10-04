Coronavirus: 70% of India's adult population receive 1 vaccine dose

Oct 04, 2021

Children are yet to be included in India's COVID-19 vaccination drive, launched on January 16.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said Monday that 70% of India's eligible adult population has been administered at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. Notably, children are yet to be included in the COVID-19 vaccination drive, launched on January 16. Notably, the first vaccine approved for children aged 12 years and above, Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D, is expected to be rolled out in two weeks.

Details

Over 90.8 crore doses administered so far

Mandaviya tweeted, "Strong Nation, Rapid Vaccination: India has administered the first dose of #COVID19 vaccine on 70% of the population. Under PM @NarendraModiji, India is achieving new landmarks in the fight against the pandemic. Keep it up India, let us fight Corona." A total of 90,79,32,861 vaccine doses have been administered across India so far, as per updates available till 8 am on Monday.

Vaccinations

18% of total population fully vaccinated

Overall, India has fully vaccinated over 18% of its total population, while nearly 50% has been administered at least one dose. In half of the countries in Africa, just 2% or even fewer people have been fully vaccinated. This inequity fuels worries the pandemic may never end, as new variants may emerge from lower-income countries awaiting doses, while higher-income countries roll out booster doses.

Zydus Cadila

Zydus Cadila shot rollout likely in 2 weeks

India is looking to further expand its vaccination drive with Zydus Cadila's indigenous ZyCoV-D shot, which is reportedly likely to be rolled out in the next two weeks. The three-dose vaccine is the only shot cleared by India for minors (ages 12 years old and above). India's drug regulator has also cleared Phase III ZyCoV-D trials for a two-dose regimen.

Statistics

India's tally nears 3.38 crore; nearly 4.49 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Monday morning, India reported a total of 3,38,34,702 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,48,997. So far, 3,31,21,247 patients have recovered, while 2,64,458 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 20,799 new infections, 26,718 more discharges, and 180 fresh fatalities. The daily positivity rate stood at 2.10%.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

59% new cases concentrated in Kerala

Maharashtra reported 2,692 new COVID-19 cases along with 2,716 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 12,297 new cases and 16,333 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 664 new cases and 711 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,531 new cases and 1,582 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 765 new cases and 973 recoveries.