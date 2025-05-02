What's the story

American singer-songwriter Jill Sobule, the artist behind the groundbreaking 1995 hit I Kissed a Girl, tragically passed away in a Minneapolis house fire early on Thursday morning. She was 66 years old.

The news of her untimely demise was confirmed by her representative.

The singer-songwriter, originally from Denver, was scheduled to perform at Swallow Hill Music's Tuft Theater the following night.

In place of her concert, a gathering will be held, hosted by friend Ron Bostwick, to honor her memory.