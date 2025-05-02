'I Kissed a Girl' singer dies in tragic house fire
What's the story
American singer-songwriter Jill Sobule, the artist behind the groundbreaking 1995 hit I Kissed a Girl, tragically passed away in a Minneapolis house fire early on Thursday morning. She was 66 years old.
The news of her untimely demise was confirmed by her representative.
The singer-songwriter, originally from Denver, was scheduled to perform at Swallow Hill Music's Tuft Theater the following night.
In place of her concert, a gathering will be held, hosted by friend Ron Bostwick, to honor her memory.
Career highlights
Sobule's recent projects and upcoming releases
Over her three-decade-long career, Sobule released 12 albums, with popular works like Supermodel (from the film Clueless) and the autobiographical musical Fuck 7th Grade.
Fuck 7th Grade earned a Drama Desk nomination.
The original cast recording of the show is set to be released on June 6.
This coincides with a special 30th-anniversary reissue of Sobule's self-titled album, which features her hits I Kissed a Girl and Supermodel.
Lasting impact
Sobule's influence and legacy
Sobule's manager, John Porter, mourned her passing in a statement, "Jill Sobule was a force of nature and human rights advocate whose music is woven into our culture."
"I lost a client and a friend today. I hope her music, memory, & legacy continue to live on and inspire others."
Her long-time attorney, Ken Hertz, echoed similar sentiments, "Jill wasn't just a client. She was family to us."
Innovative approach
Sobule's pioneering use of crowdfunding in music
The California Years singer launched her debut in 1990 with Todd Rundgren.
Though her second album with Joe Jackson remained unreleased, she found mainstream success with Atlantic in 1995.
Known for her witty lyrics, she covered topics from politics to eating disorders.
In 2008, Sobule pioneered crowdfunding to release albums, providing patrons with various incentives. She achieved her $75,000 target goal in under two months with over 500 donations.