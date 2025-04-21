What's the story

The Supreme Court of India has confirmed that the investigation against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, in the India's Got Latent controversy has been completed.

However, a chargesheet is yet to be filed.

According to The Hindu, the court has scheduled a hearing on Allahbadia's passport for April 28.

The YouTuber had drawn flak for his controversial remarks on parents on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent.