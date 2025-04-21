SC wraps up Ranveer Allahbadia probe, passport hearing scheduled
The Supreme Court of India has confirmed that the investigation against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, in the India's Got Latent controversy has been completed.
However, a chargesheet is yet to be filed.
According to The Hindu, the court has scheduled a hearing on Allahbadia's passport for April 28.
The YouTuber had drawn flak for his controversial remarks on parents on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent.
Interim protection
Supreme Court extended interim protection to Allahbadia
The Supreme Court extended the interim protection from arrest granted to Allahbadia nearly two months ago.
"Supreme Court takes into note that Maharashtra police has completed the probe into the matter and the chargesheet to be filed soon," ANI reported.
The court also asked the Assam police to verify if the probe in Allahbadia's case is complete and he is not required anymore.
Show resumption
Allahbadia resumed the show after public apologies
Despite the controversy, the Supreme Court allowed Allahbadia to continue with his show, The Ranveer Show, on March 3.
The permission was granted under the condition of maintaining morals and decency.
Then, on March 30, Allahbadia began a new chapter post the IGL controversy, sharing pictures with his team members and loved ones on Instagram.
His post was captioned, "Thank you to my loved ones. Thank you, universe. A new blessed chapter begins - Rebirth...(sic)."