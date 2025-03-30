What's the story

Popular internet personality and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as Beerbiceps, returned to Instagram on Sunday after a month-long break following the controversy over his comments on India's Got Latent.

Despite facing immense backlash and losing followers, Allahbadia posted a series of pictures on his handle, promising "rebirth."

In one of the photos, he was seen relaxing at home with his laptop, while in another, he posed with his grandmother.

He also resumed his podcast with a new video.