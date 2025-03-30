Ranveer Allahbadia returns to Instagram, resumes podcast after 'IGL' row
What's the story
Popular internet personality and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as Beerbiceps, returned to Instagram on Sunday after a month-long break following the controversy over his comments on India's Got Latent.
Despite facing immense backlash and losing followers, Allahbadia posted a series of pictures on his handle, promising "rebirth."
In one of the photos, he was seen relaxing at home with his laptop, while in another, he posed with his grandmother.
He also resumed his podcast with a new video.
Controversy details
What led to public outrage?
Allahbadia's controversial remarks were made during a "Would you rather" segment on India's Got Latent.
Though the comments were made in jest, they triggered widespread outrage when the show's broadcast went viral.
This prompted multiple FIRs against Allahbadia, show creator Samay Raina, and other guests who appeared on the show.
The sexually explicit remarks resulted in allegations of obscenity against Allahbadia.
Apology and fallout
Supreme Court chided him for having 'dirty mind'
Despite a public apology, Allahbadia lost over 600K followers on X, 4.5 million on Instagram, and 10.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.
He recently submitted a written apology to the National Commission for Women (NCW) over his objectionable remarks.
Although the Supreme Court granted him temporary protection from arrest, it slammed his remarks as "vulgar" and said he had a "dirty mind" which brought embarrassment to society.
Apology video
Allahbadia acknowledged influence on younger audiences in apology
In an apology video on X, Allahbadia confessed that his comment wasn't just inappropriate but also not funny.
He also spoke about concerns that he may have an influence on younger audiences, vowing to use his platform more responsibly going forward.
"Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect," he added.
Reaction
Tanmay Bhat's reaction to Allahbadia's Instagram post
Reacting to Allahbadia's Instagram post, YouTuber and comedian Tanmay Bhat wrote a light-hearted comment, "Nice of you to click photo with the only subscribers you have left."
Overpouring support came from netizens, too. One user wrote, "Come back stronger, brother."
"Tap into your inner strength. Focus on what you have... People forget easily and quickly," another user wrote.