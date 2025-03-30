What's the story

Amitabh Bachchan, the much-revered host of the famous quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), has confirmed that preparations for the next season have begun.

Bachchan revealed this on his blog, writing, "Work is the reliever of one's destiny...and the next season preparations have begun in real earnest for the SHOW..."

The first step in the process involves shooting a promo inviting contestants to register.