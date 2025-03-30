Amitabh Bachchan reveals 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17' preparations have begun
What's the story
Amitabh Bachchan, the much-revered host of the famous quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), has confirmed that preparations for the next season have begun.
Bachchan revealed this on his blog, writing, "Work is the reliever of one's destiny...and the next season preparations have begun in real earnest for the SHOW..."
The first step in the process involves shooting a promo inviting contestants to register.
Behind-the-scenes
Bachchan shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of promo filming
Giving fans a sneak peek into promo filming, Bachchan shared three behind-the-scenes images.
One photo showed the legendary actor lying on a sofa as a camera captured a scene from above.
Apart from KBC updates, the veteran actor also shared his thoughts on getting deeply engrossed in films or TV series. He wondered if it was a common experience or just his own.
Festive wishes
Bachchan extended festive greetings to his fans
Along with his work updates, Bachchan also took a moment to send out heartfelt wishes to fans celebrating Chaitra Sukhladi, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Eid ul-Fitr.
He highlighted the beauty of these festivals and the togetherness and joy they spread across different communities.
The gesture only further strengthened Bachchan's connection with his fans, showing he cherishes their celebrations as much as they do.
Season recap
'KBC 16' celebrated 25th anniversary with special segments
Premiering on August 12, 2024, KBC's 16th season celebrated its 25th anniversary with special segments. In December, registrations reopened to celebrate this milestone.
The celebrations kicked off on January 20, 2025, with a special segment titled Kahaani Jeet Ki, where past winners recounted how KBC changed their lives.
The season concluded on March 11, 2025, and soon after, Big B confirmed his return as the host for the 17th season.