Not the Eid treat you were hoping for.

Salman Khan's Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, released on Sunday amid immense buzz.

The film feels like a mish-mash of old projects, and a been-there-seen-that feeling never leaves you while watching it.

Bland and devoid of soul, it's predictable and marinated in clichéd tropes, ending as a forgettable affair.