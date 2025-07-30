Will Jasprit Bumrah feature at The Oval? Shubman Gill answers

As India gear up for the final Test match against England, the focus is on the availability of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah . Indian opener Shubman Gill said a decision on Bumrah's participation will be taken on match day, July 31. "We will take a decision [on Bumrah] tomorrow; the wicket looks very green. So we will see how it turns out," Gill said in a press conference ahead of the match. on Wednesday.

Series strategy Bumrah's potential absence raises questions Before the series, it was anticipated that Bumrah would play only three out of five matches to manage his workload. Having already played in three games, it remains uncertain if he will play a fourth time with the series on the line. This strategic decision has left fans and cricket pundits alike guessing about India's final lineup for this crucial match at The Oval.

Coach's remarks Sitanshu Kotak on Bumrah's availability India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak was asked about Bumrah's availability for the final match. While he didn't confirm Bumrah's participation, Kotak said the fast bowler is fully fit and that a decision on his workload would be taken soon. If included in India's playing XI, Bumrah could break Ishant Sharma's record to become India's most successful Test bowler in England with at least three wickets.

Series How has Bumrah fared in the ongoing series? In the first Test at Headingley, Bumrah claimed figures worth 5/83 and 0/57 in England's record 5-wicket win. The pacer missed the 2nd Test at Edgbaston. India won the Test by 336 runs. In a nail-biting third Test at Lord's, England won by 22 runs. Bumrah clocked 5/74 and 2/38 respectively. In the drawn 4th Manchester Test, the pacer took 2/112.