India's Test captain Shubman Gill has hailed his team's fast bowlers after a convincing win over England at Edgbaston. Akash Deep, who replaced Jasprit Bumrah, was instrumental in India's victory with a remarkable 10-wicket haul in the match. He was supported by Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, who also put in stellar performances throughout the game. Here are further details.

Captain's commendation Gill lauds Indian bowlers Gill praised his bowlers, saying they were "magnificent" in their efforts. "They [the bowlers] were magnificent," Gill said at the post-match presentation. "I think the way we were able to get through the top order, that was very important for us. Both those bowlers bowled brilliantly. Even Prasidh, I felt, he didn't get as many wickets as them, but he also bowled very brilliantly."

Akash Deep Gill praises Akash Deep Gill was in full praise for pacer Akash Deep and said the latter bowled with all his heart. "I think he [Akash Deep] bowled with so much heart and the areas and the lengths that he hit, he was just getting the ball to move both ways. On wickets like these, it's very difficult to get the ball moving in both directions and he was able to do that. He was just magnificent for us," Gill said.

Team strength Bumrah's return for 3rd Test Gill also confirmed Bumrah's return for the third Test, starting July 10 at Lord's. He expressed his excitement about playing at one of the most iconic cricket stadiums in the world. Gill also spoke highly of India's fast-bowling depth, saying "when two of your fast bowlers take 16-17 wickets, the captaincy becomes very easy."

Personal achievement Gill speaks on his own form Gill also expressed his satisfaction with his own form, having scored 269 and 161 at Edgbaston. His aggregate of 430 is the second-highest in a Test match after Graham Gooch's 456 against India in 1990. "I'm definitely feeling comfortable with my game and hopefully with my contribution, if we are able to win this series, that would be a great achievement for us," he said.