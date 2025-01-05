What's the story

Indian cricket team's star pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, has opened up on his recent back injury.

The setback had happened during the fifth and final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Sydney.

Despite the setback, Bumrah was named the Player of the Series for his stellar performance as the leading wicket-taker with 32 dismissals.

However, India lost the Test series 1-2.