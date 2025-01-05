Bumrah opens up on his back injury after Sydney Test
What's the story
Indian cricket team's star pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, has opened up on his recent back injury.
The setback had happened during the fifth and final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Sydney.
Despite the setback, Bumrah was named the Player of the Series for his stellar performance as the leading wicket-taker with 32 dismissals.
However, India lost the Test series 1-2.
Injury impact
Bumrah expresses disappointment over missing 'spiciest wicket'
Bumrah was disappointed at not being able to bowl on what he termed as the "spiciest wicket" of the series against Australia.
This was after Australia's six-wicket victory at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), where they reclaimed the trophy after a decade.
"Sometimes you have to respect your body, you can't fight your body," Bumrah said during a post-match presentation.
Injury details
Bumrah's injury timeline and team response
Bumrah revealed that he first noticed his injury during his second spell in the first innings of the fifth Test.
The injury happened on Day 2, following which he was rushed to a hospital for a scan.
His teammate Prasidh Krishna later confirmed that Bumrah had experienced back spasms.
Despite his condition, Bumrah bravely returned to bat on Sunday but was dismissed after facing three balls without scoring.
Past injuries
Speculations and Bumrah's previous injury history
There were speculations about the severity of Bumrah's injury, with some even suggesting that his hospital visit was for an injection and not a scan.
This is because a scanning machine was already available at SCG.
Notably, Bumrah has previously suffered from a lower back injury between 2022-2023, which kept him away from cricket for nearly a year.
Match outcome
Australia's victory and India's performance
In Bumrah's absence, Australia bowled out India for 157 in 45 minutes.
Despite the setback, the Indian team fought back with Prasidh Krishna picking three quick wickets.
However, it wasn't enough to stop Australia from winning and entering their second successive World Test Championship final.
They will now take on South Africa in the final at Lord's in June.