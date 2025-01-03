Summarize Simplifying... In short In the BGT 2024-25 series, Indian pacer Bumrah has consistently outplayed Aussie opener Khawaja, dismissing him six times in eight innings.

This feat ties Bumrah with England's Chris Woakes for the second-most dismissals against Khawaja in Test cricket, and matches Ravindra Jadeja's record of dismissing a batter six times in a bilateral Test series.

Despite a shaky start, India managed to post 180 in the first innings, with significant contributions from Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, and Bumrah. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Khawaja's wicket came at a crucial juncture (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Bumrah traps Khawaja for sixth time in BGT 2024-25: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:59 pm Jan 03, 202501:59 pm

What's the story Indian captain and fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, dealt a body blow to Australia on Day 1 of the fifth Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Bumrah dismissed Australian opener Usman Khawaja for 2, his sixth dismissal of the opener across eight innings in this series. The wicket fell on the last ball of the third over of Australia's first innings when Khawaja was caught by KL Rahul in slips.

Dominance

Bumrah's dominance over Khawaja in the series

Bumrah's dismissal of Khawaja wasn't a one-off but a pattern in this series. Across eight innings, Bumrah has bowled 112 deliveries to Khawaja, giving away just 33 runs and taking his wicket six times, as per ESPNcricinfo. The only exception was in the fourth innings of the first Test in Perth and third innings of the fourth Test in Melbourne. Mohammed Siraj trapped the southpaw in these two outings.

DYK

Bumrah joins Chris Woakes

Notably, Bumrah could not trap Khawaja even once across seven Test innings prior to this series. The pacer now owns the joint-second-most dismissals against the Aussie opener in Test cricket. He joined former England's Chris Woakes in this regard. Woakes's former England teammate Stuart Broad (8 times) is now the only one to dismiss Khawaja more times than Bumrah.

Record

Bumrah matches Jadeja's record

As per Cricbuzz, Bumrah became just the second Indian bowler to dismiss a batter six times in a bilateral Test series. He has joined Ravindra Jadeja, who trapped former England captain Alastair Cook as many times in the 2016 home series.

Stats

How the two players have fared in BGT 2024-25?

Khawaja has been short of runs as his scores in this series read 21, 8, 13, 9*, 8, 4 57, 21, and 2. Meanwhile, Bumrah has been on a roll in this series as he completed 31 wickets with the dismissal of Khawaja. No other bowler owns even 23 scalps as the Indian pacer's average is under 13.

Summary

India's performance on Day 1

Meanwhile, India won the toss and opted to bat first in overcast conditions, posting 185/10 in the first innings. The team saw a major change with regular captain Rohit Sharma opting out of this match. Openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal were sent back early in the eighth over. Rishabh Pant, (40) Ravindra Jadeja (26), and Bumrah (22) played crucial roles in India's total. Scott Boland took four wickets. Australia ended Day 1 at 9/1 after three overs.