His performance, including a clutch 3-pointer and free throws, left fans and teammates in awe.

#ThisDayThatYear in 2016 Jimmy Butler broke Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls half-scoring record vs the Raptors (Image credit: X/@nbastats)

#ThisDayThatYear: Jimmy Butler breaks Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls half-scoring record

By Pavan Thimmaiah 01:56 pm Jan 03, 2025

What's the story On January 03, 2016, Jimmy Butler etched his name in NBA history by breaking Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls record for most points in a single half. Butler dropped an astonishing 40 points in the second half against the Toronto Raptors, surpassing MJ's iconic feat. Relive the electrifying performance that cemented Butler's legacy and showcased his dominance on the court.

Record

Butler tops Jordan Bulls record with 40 points in half

Butler delivered a historic performance, breaking Jordan's Bulls record for points in a half. Scoring 40 of his 42 points in the second half, Butler led the Bulls to a thrilling 115-113 win over the Raptors. He finished with five assists and four rebounds. His clutch 3-pointer and free throws sealed the game, leaving fans and teammates in awe of his efficiency and resilience.

Game recap

Bulls edge past Raptors on back of Butler's historic second-half

Butler's historic 40-point second half propelled the Bulls to a narrow 115-113 victory over the Raptors. Butler finished with 42 points, four rebounds, and five assists, breaking Jordan's franchise record for points in a half. DeMar DeRozan led Toronto with 24 points, but his potential game-winning three fell short. Meanwhile, Pau Gasol added a double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Most half points

Most points in a half for the Bulls

Butler holds the Bulls record for the most points in a half, scoring 40 against the Raptors on January 3, 2016. Jordan ranks second with 39 points against the Milwaukee Bucks in 1989. Zach LaVine has three top performances: 39 vs. Atlanta Hawks (2021), 35 in the second half vs. Charlotte Hornets (2019), and 32 in the second half vs. Detroit Pistons (2023).