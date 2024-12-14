Summarize Simplifying... In short Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is leading the NBA Cup MVP race, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard from the Milwaukee Bucks close behind.

Emerging talents Jalen Johnson from the Atlanta Hawks and Alperen Sengun from the Houston Rockets are also making their mark with impressive performances.

These players are showcasing their skills and versatility, making the competition fierce and exciting.

OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander currently leads NBA Cup MVP frontrunners through the quarterfinals of the tournament (Image credit: X/@okcthunder)

Presenting NBA Cup MVP candidates through the quarter-finals

By Pavan Thimmaiah 02:27 pm Dec 14, 202402:27 pm

What's the story The NBA Cup reaches its thrilling conclusion in Las Vegas, with the Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets, and Oklahoma City Thunder battling for the championship. Semi-final action tips off on 14 December in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, the MVP race, based on Group Play and Knockout Rounds, adds extra stakes to every game. Here's a look at the top MVP contenders so far.

#1

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shines as the MVP frontrunner heading into the Semifinals, thanks to stellar consistency across all five Cup games. His 39-point performance against the Dallas Mavericks, with 65.2% shooting and contributions to the league's top defense, highlights his dominance. However, leading with a Cup-best on-court plus-15.6, any slip in production could shift the MVP race to Milwaukee's contenders.

#2

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo dominates Cup play, highlighted by 14-for-17 shooting in the paint against the Orlando Magic. With four blocks matching Orlando's team total, his impact is undeniable. Despite a Cup-high 22 turnovers, his relentless drives and unassisted scoring have made him unstoppable, with a career-best 96.3% of attempts as 2-pointers and 59.2% unassisted makes this season.

#3

Damian Lillard: Milwaukee Bucks

Damian Lillard has excelled as Milwaukee's perimeter star, averaging 29 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 9.8 assists on 51.5% shooting in Cup play. His 28-point, nine-assist performance against Orlando included a 15-point fourth quarter, showcasing classic "Dame Time." Additionally, Lillard's 48.6% accuracy on 9.3 three-point attempts per game has been pivotal, creating the spacing needed for Antetokounmpo to dominate inside the paint.

#4

Jalen Johnson: Atlanta Hawks

Jalen Johnson has emerged as a do-it-all star, averaging 20.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.8 blocks on 51.2% shooting in Cup play. In Atlanta's Knockout Rounds win over the New York Knicks, he tallied 21 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists. Leading the Hawks with 37.3 minutes per game, his versatility makes him one of the league's most valuable rising talents.

#5

Alperen Sengun: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun has been Houston's offensive anchor, averaging 20.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, and seven assists, on 47% shooting in Cup play. His high-IQ play shone in a thrilling Knockout Rounds win over the Golden State Warriors, where he logged six points, and a clutch steal in the fourth quarter. Additionally, his awareness of cutters and shooters is vital for a team full of them