Sunil Gavaskar backs Mohammed Siraj's aggression, criticizes Australian crowd's hypocrisy

What's the story The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series was marred by a controversy during the second Test in Adelaide. Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj and Australian batter Travis Head exchanged heated words after the former dismissed the latter for 140 runs. The ugly confrontation resulted in both players getting demerit points and a 20% fine of his match fee for Siraj. The Adelaide crowd booed Siraj, inviting criticism from former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar.

Gavaskar criticizes crowd's reaction to Siraj-Head altercation

Gavaskar slammed the Australian crowd for their response to Siraj's antics, adding that fast bowlers are usually the ones who find it difficult to keep their cool under pressure. "Siraj is getting the stick from all the 'saints' in Australian cricket who, of course, were known for their impeccable behavior," Gavaskar wrote in a column for Sydney Morning Herald. Gavaskar also pointed out the inconsistency in fan reactions, saying similar behavior by an Australian might be cheered during other series.

Thomson advocates for aggression, Ponting downplays incident

Australian cricket legend Jeff Thomson was thrilled with the incident and called for more aggression in matches. He said, "I would rather see that (showdown in Adelaide) than batsmen joking with bowlers." Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting said the spat was a "misinterpretation" and it wasn't a big deal. Ponting said Siraj's reaction was probably because he was hit for a six by Head just before dismissing him.

Players resolve differences amicably post-match

Despite the tension, both players sorted their differences amicably after the match. They were seen chatting and shaking hands post-game. Ponting appreciated this resolution and noted their efforts to clarify any misunderstandings during subsequent interactions. The incident has sparked discussions about maintaining competitive intensity while ensuring sportsmanship in cricket. As Gavaskar pointed out, "Now it's mainly the bat and the ball that do the talking, and that's how it should be."