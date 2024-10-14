Summarize Simplifying... In short Steve Smith, after a fluctuating performance as an opener, has decided to return to his original No.4 batting position for the upcoming series against India.

This decision, following discussions with Pat Cummins and Andrew McDonald, leaves Australia in a scramble to find a new opener, with potential candidates including Marcus Harris and Sam Konstas.

This change was also influenced by Cameron Green's back injury, ruling him out for the rest of the summer season.

Steve Smith withdraws as Test opener ahead of India Tests

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:32 am Oct 14, 2024

What's the story Steve Smith has decided to step down as a Test opener for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series against India. The decision comes after his brief stint in the position, which started after David Warner's retirement from the longest format earlier this year. Despite an impressive unbeaten 91 against the West Indies in Brisbane, Smith's performance as an opener was far from consistent.

Smith's performance as opener and return to middle order

Smith's stint as an opener was a mix of highs and lows. After his unbeaten 91 against the West Indies, he scored just 51 runs in four innings in the New Zealand series. Chief selector George Bailey has confirmed that Smith will now bat at No.4 in the series against India, starting in November. This comes after Cameron Green's back injury ruled him out for the rest of the summer season.

Smith's desire to move back down the order

Bailey revealed Smith had wanted to move back down from the opening position. The decision was taken after discussions with Pat Cummins and Andrew McDonald. During his brief stint as an opener, Smith played eight innings for Australia, scoring a total of 171 runs. His decision to return to his original No.4 spot leaves Australia with very little time to pick a new opener for the upcoming series against India.

Australia's search for a new opener

Smith's decision to step down as an opener leaves Australia with a challenge to find a new opener. Australia's white-ball opener Travis Head has already stated that he is not interested in opening the batting in the red-ball format. However, several potential candidates have been named for tour games against India including Marcus Harris and young talent Sam Konstas.