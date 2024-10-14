Summarize Simplifying... In short Australian cricketer Cameron Green is set to miss the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and other upcoming tournaments due to a stress fracture in his lower back.

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:09 am Oct 14, 202410:09 am

What's the story Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, has been officially ruled out of the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy against India. The 25-year-old cricketer is set to undergo surgery for a back injury and will be sidelined for six months. Cricket Australia confirmed this news on October 14. The nature of Green's injury was described as a 'unique issue' that has been exacerbating his back pain.

Injury specifics

Green's injury and surgery details

Green first complained of lower back pain during Australia's UK tour in September. Scans later revealed a stress fracture, with a 'unique defect' in the adjacent area thought to be causing the injury. After consulting Cricket Australia's medical team, Green opted for surgery. The procedure involves fusing screws and a titanium cable into his lower back to stabilize the stress fracture and prevent future issues.

Recovery period

Green's recovery timeline and future participation

The recovery period from this type of surgery is usually nine months, but Cricket Australia hopes it could be six. Due to his injury and upcoming surgery, Green will miss the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Sri Lanka tour, and the ICC Champions Trophy. His participation in the next Indian Premier League season is also uncertain at this point.

Surgical success

Green's surgery has a high success rate

The surgery that Green is scheduled to undergo has been performed on 26 patients over the last two decades by New Zealand-based surgeons Grahame Inglis and Rowan Schouten. Of these, 24 patients have returned to full fitness. This high success rate gives hope for Green's recovery and return to cricket in the future.