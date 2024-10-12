Women's T20 WC: Decoding bowlers with multiple four-fers
Reigning Champions Australia-Women trounced Pakistan-Women in their Group A encounter during the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup. PAK-W were bundled out for 82 runs in 19.5 overs, courtesy of Ashleigh Gardner's stellar four-fer. Garnderner recorded figures of 4/21 in her four overs with an economy rate of 5.25. Let's take a look at bowlers with multiple four-wicket hauls in Women's T20 WC history.
Diana David - India (Two four-wicket hauls)
Former Indian spinner Diana David claimed two four-fers in the 2010 edition in the West Indies. She first took 4/27 against New Zealand Women (ER: 6.75), though NZ-W won by 10 runs. Her second four-fer came against Sri Lanka Women. She 4/12 (ER: 3.00) to help India win by 71 runs. Overall, David has 16 wickets in 13 T20Is, averaging 14.18.
Deandra Dottin - West Indies (One four-wicket, five-wicket haul each)
West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin took a four-wicket haul (4/12) against England-Women in the 2014 T20 WC. WI-W won by nine runs, restricting ENG-W to 124/9 (Target: 134). In the 2018 ICC Women's T20 WC, she claimed her best T20I figures of 5/5 against Bangladesh-Women. WI-W won by 60 runs. Overall, Dottin has 62 wickets in 130 T20Is at an average of 19.19.
Ashleigh Gardner - Australia (One four-wicket, five-wicket haul each)
Gardner claimed her first T20I fifer against NZ-W in the 2023 Women's T20 WC, recording a career-best 5/12 in three overs (ER: 4.00). AUS-W won by 97 runs after posting 174 and folding NZ-W for 76. As mentioned, she picked up four wickets against PAK-W, delivering 11 dot balls and conceding just one four. Overall, Gardner has 77 wickets in 93 T20Is, averaging 19.97.
Megan Schutt - Australia (Two four-wicket hauls)
Australia's Megan Schutt claimed her first four-wicket haul (4/18) against India in the 2020 T20 World Cup final, helping Australia win by 85 runs after posting 184/4 and restricting India to 99. Her second came against SL-W in the 2023 WT20, with figures of 4/24, leading Australia to a 10-wicket win. Schutt has taken 144 wickets in 116 T20Is at an average of 17.09.