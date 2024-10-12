Summarize Simplifying... In short The Women's T20 World Cup has seen some exceptional bowling performances.

Indian spinner Diana David and West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin both claimed multiple four-wicket hauls, with David's best performance coming in 2010 and Dottin's in 2014 and 2018.

Australian bowlers Ashleigh Gardner and Megan Schutt also shone, with Gardner taking a five-wicket haul in 2023 and Schutt claiming two four-wicket hauls in 2020 and 2023.

These performances highlight the skill and talent in women's cricket.

Ashleigh Gardner picked up figures worth 4/21 against Pakistan (Image credit: X/@AusWomenCricket)

Women's T20 WC: Decoding bowlers with multiple four-fers

By Pavan Thimmaiah 03:32 pm Oct 12, 202403:32 pm

What's the story Reigning Champions Australia-Women trounced Pakistan-Women in their Group A encounter during the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup. PAK-W were bundled out for 82 runs in 19.5 overs, courtesy of Ashleigh Gardner's stellar four-fer. Garnderner recorded figures of 4/21 in her four overs with an economy rate of 5.25. Let's take a look at bowlers with multiple four-wicket hauls in Women's T20 WC history.

#1

Diana David - India (Two four-wicket hauls)

Former Indian spinner Diana David claimed two four-fers in the 2010 edition in the West Indies. She first took 4/27 against New Zealand Women (ER: 6.75), though NZ-W won by 10 runs. Her second four-fer came against Sri Lanka Women. She 4/12 (ER: 3.00) to help India win by 71 runs. Overall, David has 16 wickets in 13 T20Is, averaging 14.18.

#2

Deandra Dottin - West Indies (One four-wicket, five-wicket haul each)

West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin took a four-wicket haul (4/12) against England-Women in the 2014 T20 WC. WI-W won by nine runs, restricting ENG-W to 124/9 (Target: 134). In the 2018 ICC Women's T20 WC, she claimed her best T20I figures of 5/5 against Bangladesh-Women. WI-W won by 60 runs. Overall, Dottin has 62 wickets in 130 T20Is at an average of 19.19.

#3

Ashleigh Gardner - Australia (One four-wicket, five-wicket haul each)

Gardner claimed her first T20I fifer against NZ-W in the 2023 Women's T20 WC, recording a career-best 5/12 in three overs (ER: 4.00). AUS-W won by 97 runs after posting 174 and folding NZ-W for 76. As mentioned, she picked up four wickets against PAK-W, delivering 11 dot balls and conceding just one four. Overall, Gardner has 77 wickets in 93 T20Is, averaging 19.97.

#4

Megan Schutt - Australia (Two four-wicket hauls)

Australia's Megan Schutt claimed her first four-wicket haul (4/18) against India in the 2020 T20 World Cup final, helping Australia win by 85 runs after posting 184/4 and restricting India to 99. Her second came against SL-W in the 2023 WT20, with figures of 4/24, leading Australia to a 10-wicket win. Schutt has taken 144 wickets in 116 T20Is at an average of 17.09.