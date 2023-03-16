Sports

Women's Premier League 2023: GG manage 147/4 versus DC

Women's Premier League 2023: GG manage 147/4 versus DC

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 16, 2023, 09:01 pm 2 min read

Match number 14 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 season saw the Gujarat Giants smash 147/4 in 20 overs versus Delhi Capitals. Laura Wolvaardt was the top scorer for GG with a terrific 57. Ashleigh Gardner also hammered an unbeaten 51. For DC, Marizanne Kapp (1/24) was superb. Jess Jonassen claimed 2/38. DC now need 148 runs to win.

GG's innings in PP and middle overs

GG managed 39/1 in the powerplay overs. Sophia Dunkley was dismissed in the first over (11/1). Harleen Deol and Wolvaardt added 28 runs in the next five overs. In the middle overs (7-15), DCW kept things tight in the first five overs. From overs 7-11, GG could only score 26 runs, losing Deol. GG upped the tempo thereafter and smashed 44 runs (overs 12-15).

GG smash their first six in the 16th over

In the first delivery of the 16th over, Wolvaardt smashed Jess Jonassen for a six. Notably, this was GG's first six of the innings. Before that, GG managed 12 fours in 15 overs.

Wolvaardt and Gardner shine for GG

For GG, Wolvaardt and Gardner were terrific. An 81-run stand was shared between the duo as they ended the middle overs with a bang. Wolvaardt smashed 57 from 45 balls, sharing a 40-plus stand alongside Deol as well. She managed six fours and a six. Arundhati Reddy dismissed her in the 19th over. Gardner managed 51* from 33 balls, slamming nine fours.