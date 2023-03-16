Sports

Pakistan's Aleem Dar steps down from Elite Panel of Umpires

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 16, 2023, 07:59 pm 2 min read

The 54-year-old was on the Elite Panel for 19 years (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan's Aleem Dar stepped down from the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires on Thursday. The 54-year-old was on the Elite Panel for 19 years and officiated in 435 men's international games. He also stood in the finals of the 2007 and 2011 50-over World Cup. Notably, Dar was the first umpire from Pakistan to enter the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires.

Felt it was the right time: Dar

"I have enjoyed every bit of it. I have had the pleasure and honor of umpiring the world over and what I have achieved is something I didn't even dream of when I started in the profession," Dar told the ICC, reflecting on his career. "Though I am still keen to continue as an international umpire, I felt it was now the right time."

ICC Elite Panel of Umpires

South Africa's Adrian Holdstock and Pakistan's Ahsan Raza have been included in the Elite Panel of Umpires. ICC Elite Panel of Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand), Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Marais Erasmus (South Africa), Michael Gough (England), Nitin Menon (India), Paul Reiffel (Australia), Richard Illingworth (England), Richard Kettleborough (England), Rodney Tucker (Australia), Joel Wilson (West Indies), Adrian Holdstock (South Africa) and Ahsan Raza (Pakistan).

12 umpires in the panel

The inclusions were finalized by the ICC Elite Umpire Selection Panel headed by Wasim Khan, the ICC General Manager, Cricket. As per reports, the number of umpires on the panel has been increased to 12.

Dar was on the Elite Panel for 19 years

Dar made his debut as an international umpire (ODIs) in 2000. He was the first umpire from Pakistan to get to the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires. According to Cricbuzz, he officiated in 222 ODIs, 144 Tests, and 69 T20Is. Dar also stood in five 50-over WCs and seven T20 WCs. Dar also won the David Shepherd Trophy in 2009, 2010 and 2011.

Can Dar still officiate?

An ESPNcricinfo report stated that Dar's international cricket is not over. He can still officiate in matches conducted in Pakistan if the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) picks him for the job. Furthermore, Dar can also go on a tour if he finds a spot in the International Panel of Umpires.