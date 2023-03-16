Sports

WPL 2023, DC vs GG: Meg Lanning elects to bowl

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 16, 2023, 07:03 pm 2 min read

Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants are set to face each other in match number 14 (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants are set to face each other in match number 14 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 season. Second-placed DC will look for a playoff spot with a win. Meanwhile, GG cannot afford to lose to remain alive. One expects a cracking contest with plenty for both sides on offer. DC skipper Meg Lanning has elected to bowl first.

GG squad

Gujarat Giants squad: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Sushma Verma (wk), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Georgia Wareham, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Laura Wolvaardt

DC squad

Delhi Capitals Women squad: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav

Pitch report and standings of both teams

We could see a good batting surface with some assistance for bowlers. The surface could get better to bat on as the game progresses. As per reports, the par score here should be around 160-170. DC are placed second in the WPL 2023 table with four wins from five games. GG are lying at the bottom of the 5-team table.

One change for DC versus GG

DC Playing XI: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav. DC have included Poonam Yadav, who comes in for Tara Norris.

GG make a couple of changes

For GG, Laura Harris and Ashwani Kumari have been included in place of Sabbhineni Meghana and Annabel Sutherland. GG Playing XI: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Sushma Verma (wk), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Ashwani Kumari