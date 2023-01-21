Sports

Australia's Beth Mooney hammers her 3rd ODI century: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 21, 2023

Australian women's cricket team opener Beth Mooney stood out against Pakistan Women in the 3rd ODI (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian women's cricket team opener Beth Mooney stood out against Pakistan Women in the 3rd ODI at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney. Mooney struck a superb 133-run knock to help her side post 336/9 in 50 overs. In response, PAKW faltered in the chase, being restricted to 235/7. Australia Women completed a clean sweep of the ODI series, winning 3-0. Here's more.

Mooney impresses with the bat

Mooney hit a prolific 133 from just 105 balls. She smashed 14 fours and four sixes at 126.67. With this effort, Mooney raced to her third ODI ton, besides posting her best score as well. Overall, she has posted 1,941 runs at a superb average of 52.45. She also became the 10th Aussie women's cricketer to smash 1,900-plus runs.

Key numbers for Mooney

Playing her 8th ODI versus PAKW, Mooney has raced to 279 runs at 69.75. She hit her maiden century versus PAKW. In the previous ODI, she hit an unbeaten half-century, which was also her maiden fifty versus PAKW. Mooney now has 700 ODI runs on home soil. She averages a sound 58.33, hammering two tons and four fifties.

AUSW complete a clean sweep

Australia Women saw Mooney and Meg Lanning add a vital 160-run stand for the 2nd wicket which helped the team set the base. Crucial cameos from the middle-order batters helped AUSW get to a respectable total of 336/9. For PAKW, Fatima Sana claimed three scalps as Nida Dar impressed. In response, no Pakistan Women batters managed a significant score as the Aussies won comfortably.