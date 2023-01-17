Sports

Jaydev Unadkat features in 100th First-Class match: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 17, 2023, 11:43 am 2 min read

Unadkat made his FC debut over a decade ago (Source: Twitter/@JUnadkat)

Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat received his 100th First-Class cap ahead of Saurashtra's match against Andhra Pradesh at the 2023 Ranji Trophy in Rajkot. Unadkat recently led Saurashtra to innings win against Hyderabad and Delhi in the tournament. The left-arm seamer even took a historic hat-trick against Delhi. He made a successful return to India's Test side after 12 years during the Bangladesh series.

Unadkat shares a heartfelt note

On the eve of my 100th first-class game, I want to take a moment and reflect on this journey which has been filled with emotions, passion & pride!



I remember the moment when i made my first-class debut vividly. I had injured my bowling finger a day before the game.. pic.twitter.com/lUHoxubNeL — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) January 16, 2023

An interesting story from Unadkat's debut

Unadkat went on to share an intriguing story from his FC debut. The left-arm pacer had injured his finger a day before the match. "I did play with a bleeding finger-nail, and gosh, that feeling was surreal. Today, I can proudly say that I played 99 games with the same approach and passion that I had when I played the 1st match," added Unadkat.

A look at his FC stats

Unadkat has been a force to reckon with in First-Class cricket. Before the ongoing contest, the fast bowler owned 370 wickets in 99 games at 22.65. The tally includes 21 fifers and five 10-wicket hauls. His tally of 67 scalps in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy is only second to Bihar's Ashutosh Aman (68) in a season. He guided Saurashtra to glory that season.

Unadkat bags a memorable hat-trick

Unadkat recorded a memorable hat-trick in his maiden assignment in the ongoing Ranji Trophy against Delhi. He first dismissed Dhruv Shorey for a duck on just the third ball of the contest. Vaibhav Rawal and skipper Yash Dhull were his victims on the next two balls. This was Unadkat's maiden Ranji Trophy hat-trick. It was also the first-ever first-over hat-trick in the First-Class competition.

Comeback to the Test side

Unadkat, who made his Test debut in December 2010, had to wait over 12 years to get his second cap. He marked his much-awaited comeback in the second Test versus Bangladesh last month. The veteran now owns the record for the lengthiest gap between two Tests by an Indian cricketer. Unadkat took three wickets in the contest as India won by three wickets.

Unadkat included for Border-Gavaskar series

Jaydev has also been included in India's squad for the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar series against Australia. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Team India's squad last week.