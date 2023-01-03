Sports

Ranji Trophy: Jaydev Unadkat scalps first-over hat-trick versus Delhi

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 03, 2023, 11:21 am 2 min read

Unadkat records maiden hat-trick in Ranji Trophy (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Days after making a historic return to the Test team, Jaydev Unadkat recorded a memorable hat-trick in his maiden assignment in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23. The Saurashtra skipper accomplished the milestone versus Delhi. Delhi's decision to bat first at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium turned out to be a disaster as Unadkat took three wickets in the very first over.

First-ever first-over hat-trick in Ranji Trophy

Unadkat first dismissed Dhruv Shorey for a duck on just the third ball of the contest. Vaibhav Rawal and skipper Yash Dhull were his victims on the next two balls. Notably, this was Unadkat's maiden hat-trick in the Ranji Trophy and also the first of the ongoing season. It was also the first-ever first-over hat-trick in the First-Class competition.

21st FC five-for for Unadkat

Unadkat took two more wickets in his second over and recorded his 21st five-for in FC cricket. Lalit Yadav was the pacer's fifth victim in the contest which left Delhi reeling at 5/6. Notably, Delhi are yet to record a win this season. They lost one game this season, while two duels ended in a draw. Saurashtra boast one win and two draws.

Here we look at his First-Class stats

Unadkat has been a force to reckon with in First-Class cricket. Before the ongoing contest, the fast bowler owned 356 wickets in 97 games at 23.04. The tally includes five match-10-wicket hauls. His tally of 67 scalps in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy is only second to Bihar's Ashutosh Aman (68) in a season. He guided Saurashtra to glory that season.

Comeback to Test team

Unadkat, who made his Test debut in December 2010, had to wait over 12 years to get his second cap. He marked his much-awaited comeback in the second Test versus Bangladesh last month. The veteran now owns the record for the lengthiest gap between two Tests by an Indian cricketer. Unadkat took three wickets in the contest as India won by three wickets.