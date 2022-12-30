Sports

PAK vs NZ: Sarfaraz Ahmed notches twin fifties on comeback

Ahmed recorded scores of 86 and 53 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Veteran Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed scored twin fifties in his comeback Test versus New Zealand in Karachi. The 35-year-old followed up his 153-ball 86 from the first innings with a 76-ball 53. The former Pakistan captain smashed seven boundaries in his second outing. Sarfaraz tackled the Kiwi bowlers with precision and bailed his side out of trouble. Here we look at his stats.

Before this match, Ahmed played a Test for Pakistan in January 2019 (against South Africa).

The ongoing series opener against New Zealand is also Sarfaraz's first Test on Pakistan soil.

Meanwhile, Pakistan, who conceded a first-innings deficit of 174 runs, were reeling at 100/4 when Sarfaraz arrived in the middle.

He joined forces with Imam-ul-Haq (96) and rescued Pakistan with an 85-run stand.

Sarfaraz races to 2,796 Test runs

Sarfaraz made his Test debut in January 2010 against Australia. In a career spanning over a decade, the right-handed batter has slammed 2,796 runs at an average of 37.28 (50s: 20). The last of his three Test centuries came in November 2014. He scored a 195-ball 112 against New Zealand in Dubai. Notably, all three of his Test tons came in 2014.

His first Test in Pakistan

As stated, Ahmed is playing his first Test in Pakistan. He featured in as many as 20 Tests in the UAE, which earlier served as Pakistan's host nation in international cricket. Test cricket returned to Pakistan in December 2019.

How has the Karachi Test proceeded?

Pakistan posted 438 while batting first at the National Stadium, Karachi. Skipper Babar Azam led the team from the front and scored a magnificent 161. Kane Williamson's unbeaten 200 helped NZ declare at 612/9. At the time of writing, Pakistan have crossed the 200-run mark with three wickets in hand. With over 40 overs remaining in the game, the hosts are seeking a draw.