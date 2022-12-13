Sports

ICC WTC: Here's how India can qualify for final

Written by V Shashank Dec 13, 2022, 12:37 pm 2 min read

India are seated fourth in the ICC WTC 2021-23 standings (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India have received a major boost following Pakistan's defeat to England in the second Test in Multan. India, who enjoy a Points Percentage (PCT) of 52.08, are seated fourth in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 standings. Australia (75), South Africa (60), and Sri Lanka (53.33) rank above them. India can still book a spot for the coveted WTC final. We decode the same.

How can India qualify?

India (52.08), the 2021 runners-up, have tallied six wins, four losses, and two draws. They have two series (six matches) remaining before their campaign concludes. India can tally a maximum PCT of 68.06. India will be fancying a 2-0 series win in Bangladesh. They will require at least a 3-0 or 3-1 win over the Aussies to finish in the top two.

Australia dominate the ICC WTC standings; SA follow

Australia boast a PCT of 75, having confirmed eight wins, one loss, and three draws. The Aussies clinched a 2-0 win over West Indies on Sunday. They will be gearing up for a three-match series against SA, starting December 17. South Africa (60) follow suit with six wins and four losses. They need wins over Australia and later West Indies (two Tests) at home.

Australia, SA could lose valuable points

Australia are seated in the pole position to qualify for the WTC final. The Aussies will be involved in riveting encounters with South Africa in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney. One could anticipate either or both sides to drop valuable points in these fixtures.

Sri Lanka face a daunting task

Sri Lanka (53.33) are placed third in the WTC standings after leveling the home series against Australia and Pakistan. The Lankans have managed five wins, four losses, and a draw across five series. Their last assignment comprises a two-match away series against New Zealand next year. SL can reach a maximum PCT of 61.9, making it easier for India to sail through.

Pakistan knocked out of WTC final race

Pakistan suffered back-to-back defeats in the ongoing three-match series against England to be evicted from the WTC final race. Pakistan (42.42) have slipped to the sixth spot in the WTC standings (W4 L5 D2). England (44.44) have replaced them to be seated fifth (W9 L8 D4). The Three Lions are underway their final series in the 2021-23 cycle.