Ishan Kishan clocks his maiden ODI century: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 10, 2022, 01:21 pm 2 min read

India's young batting sensation Ishan Kishan has notched his maiden century in ODIs. The dasher accomplished the milestone in the third and final ODI against Bangladesh. Kishan, who was benched in the first two games, batted aggressively and got to the milestone off just 85 deliveries. The 24-year-old has indeed made an impressive start to his ODI career. Here we look at his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Kishan opened the batting as regular skipper Rohit Sharma is missing the fixture due to an injury.

While his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan (3) perished cheaply, Kishan brilliantly tackled the Bangladesh bowlers and brought up a fine fifty.

He joined forces with Virat Kohli and the duo recorded a century stand.

Notably, India are chasing a consolation win, having lost the first two games.

A look at his ODI career

Kishan, who made his ODI debut last year, is standing in his 10th game. He has now raced past 350 runs in ODIs with his average being over 45. Besides a ton, the southpaw also has three fifties in the format. With the ODI World Cup being less than a year away, Kishan must look to make the most of every opportunity.

How has he fared this year?

Meanwhile, Kishan has been on a roll this year, having scored over 300 runs in eight ODIs at a 40-plus average. His strike rate has been over 85 in the format. One of Kishan's three ODI fifties was recorded on his debut against Sri Lanka.

Competition with prominent names

Rohit and Dhawan have been opening together in ODIs since 2013 and their respective records are nothing but phenomenal. KL Rahul and Shubman Gill are the other potent options for the opening slot. Hence, Kishan would require some astonishing performances to displace the aforementioned names in the pecking order. Notably, no other Indian opener could score a fifty in the ongoing series.