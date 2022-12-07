Sports

Shakib Al Hasan registers this rare double in ODIs: Stats

Shakib raced to 3,000 ODI runs at home (Source: Twitter/@BCBtigers)

Another day, another feat for Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan! The star all-rounder has become the first all-rounder to complete 3,000 runs and 150 wickets in home ODIs. The 35-year-old accomplished the massive milestone during the second ODI against India on Wednesday (December 7). He has been prolific in the 50-over format, particularly in home conditions. Here we look at his stats.

Shakib is one of the finest all-rounders to have graced the game, and his records across formats speak volumes of his prowess.

He belongs to a rare breed of three-dimensional players who can qualify in the XI both as a proper batter and bowler.

The 35-year-old is Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker and third-highest run-scorer in ODIs.

The tally is set to be enhanced further.

Shakib unlocks this achievement

Shakib Al Hasan, who took a five-wicket haul in the series opener, struggled with the bat in the 2nd ODI. A couple of bouncers from Umran Malik struck him. Sundar dismissed Shakib for just 8(21). However, Shakib unlocked a massive achievement in ODI cricket. He has become the first all-rounder to complete 3,000 runs and 150 wickets in home ODIs.

Shakib has a brilliant average difference

Former Sri Lanka batter Sanath Jayasuriya is Shakib's closest rival in terms of 3,000 runs and 150 wickets in ODIs at home. The former struck 3,880 runs and took 119 wickets in home ODIs during his career. Shakib has a brilliant average difference of 12.29.

How did Bangladesh's innings pan out?

Bangladesh racked up 271/7 against India in the 2nd ODI. Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, and Umran Malik ran through the Bangladesh batting line-up in the first half. However, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mahmudullah staged a terrific fightback, slamming 50+ scores. A 148-run partnership helped Bangladesh recover from 69/6. Mehidy slammed his maiden ODI ton in the final over.

Third-most ODI runs for Bangladesh at home

Shakib is the third Bangladesh batter to have completed 3,000 ODI runs in home conditions. He is only behind Tamim Iqbal (3,841) and Mushfiqur Rahim (3,473) in this regard. Mahmudullah follows Shakib (3,006) with 2,207 runs. Overall too, Shakib is the third-highest run-scorer for Bangladesh in ODI cricket. In a career spanning over a decade, he has compiled 6,792 runs at 37.52.