T20 WC, Taskin Ahmed claims three-fer against Zimbabwe: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 30, 2022, 12:31 pm 2 min read

Taskin Ahmed claimed a three-wicket haul against Zimbabwe in the Super 12 Group 2 match in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. The right-arm pacer bowled with hostility at the Gabba as Zimbabwe batters couldn't tackle his thunderbolts. Besides taking regular wickets, Taskin also restricted the flow of runs. He recorded figures of 3/19 in his four overs. Here we look at his stats.

Performance Taskin takes Zimbabwe's top order by storm

Chasing 151, Zimbabwe got off to a horrendous start as Taskin was sensational with the new ball. He dismissed both openers Wesley Madhevere and Craig Ervine in his first two overs. As a result, the Craig Ervine-led side was reeling at 36/4 after six overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Regis Chakabva was the pacer's final victim of the day. Besides Taskin, Mustafizur Rahman also took two wickets.

Stats Taskin has been sensational in T20 WC

With eight wickets in three games, Taskin is now the highest wicket-taker in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing competition. The pacer claimed career-best figures worth 4/25 against Netherlands in Bangladesh's opener. He took a wicket against South Africa as well. Overall, Taskin has so far claimed 18 wickets in 14 T20 WC matches at an economy rate of 6.76.

Career How Taskin has fared in T20Is

Taskin, who made his T20I debut in 2014, has so far scalped 36 wickets in 44 T20Is at an economy rate of 7.88. Both his three-fers in T20Is have been recorded in the ongoing competition. As per Kausthub Gudipati, Taskin is the only bowler to claim wickets off the first two balls in a T20 WC match, a feat he achieved against Netherlands.

Information His overall numbers in T20 cricket

Coming to his overall stats in T20 cricket, the speedster has so far taken 132 wickets in 118 matches so far with his economy rate being 8.26. Taskin has five four-wicket hauls in the format alongside a five-fer.