Sports

2022 Asia Cup, SL vs BAN: Preview, stats, and records

2022 Asia Cup, SL vs BAN: Preview, stats, and records

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 31, 2022, 09:05 pm 3 min read

Bangladesh and SL are in a must-win scenario (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are set to lock horns in the fifth match of the 2022 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both sides would be looking to bounce back from their defeats to Afghanistan in their tournament openers. Afghanistan thrashed Sri Lanka and Bangladesh by eight and seven wickets, respectively, the reach the Super 4. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai will host the affair. The wicket will offer plenty of assistance to both batters and bowlers. Anything around 155-165 could be a competitive score. Chasing sides have won six of the last eight T20Is played here. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Information Here is the head-to-head record

Sri Lanka have a win-loss record of 11-3 against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup (ODIs and T20Is). However, Bangladesh won the only T20I between the two nations at the Asia Cup (2016). In T20Is, Sri Lanka own an 8-4 lead over Bangladesh.

Team news Will SL bring in Dhananjaya de Silva?

SL were blown away by Afghanistan's bowling attack in the Asia Cup opener. They struggled particularly against spin as Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi shared four wickets. It remains to be seen if Dasun Shanaka brings in Dhananjaya de Silva. Bangladesh had a similar story, with their batters succumbing to Rashid Khan and Mujeeb. The top order would want to show character.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XIs

Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana. Bangladesh (Probable XI): Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Information Group B: A look at the standings

Afghanistan are already through to the Super 4. They top Group B, having claimed four points. The upcoming match is a must-win for both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh have a better Net Run Rate (-0.731) than Sri Lanka's (-5.176).

Feats Shakib Al Hasan can attain these feats

Shakib Al Hasan could become Bangladesh's leading run-scorer in T20 Internationals. Shakib, who owns 2,021 runs, is set to surpass star all-rounder Mahmudullah (2,095). In the last match, the former received his 100th T20I cap. He is already the highest wicket-taker in the format, having scalped 122 at an incredible average of 19.89. Shakib would lead in his 23rd T20I, matching Mushfiqur Rahim's feat.