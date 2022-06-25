Sports

WI vs BAN, 2nd Test: Day 2 report and stats

Written by V Shashank Jun 25, 2022, 11:16 am 2 min read

Anderson Philip claimed figures of 2/30 on Test debut (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies hammered Bangladesh on Day 1 of the second Test against Bangladesh in Gros Islet. Bangladesh perished on 234 but not before Tamim Iqbal (46) and Litton Das (53) put up a counter-attacking show. For WI, pacers Jaydan Seales (3/53) and Alzarri Joseph (3/50) kept the hosts under pressure throughout. Debutant Anderson Philip (2/30) garnered decent figures. WI (67/0) trail by 167 runs.

Litton 14th Test fifty for Litton

There were high expectations from Litton heading into the series decider. The 27-year-old didn't disappoint as he smacked a brisk 53 off 70 deliveries. He brought up his 14th fifty in whites and fourth against WI. He slammed eight fours in his quick-fire innings. He now has 2,093 Test runs at 36.08. Versus Windies, Litton has stacked up 408 runs at 34.00.

Tamim Tamim falls short of 32nd Test fifty

Tamim had a promising start in the second Test. He punished Seales for deliveries outside off and raced to 46 in no time. However, the southpaw couldn't prolong his stay as he threw his wicket on an expansive shot. Tamim scored 46 off 67 deliveries, striking at 68.66. He hit nine fours. Against WI, Tamim has now amassed 950 runs at 35.18.

Bowlers Windies bowlers run riot on Day 1

Philip bowled out Mahmudul Hasan Joy on the very second delivery of his career. Joseph joined the party, dismissing a dangerous-looking Tamim. Anamul Haque was trapped LBW by Philip and sometime later, Kyle Mayers got the better of Najmul Hossain Shanto. Seales bested Shakib, thereby reducing Bangladesh to 125/5 in 38.2 overs. Later, Joseph, Mayers, and Seales wrapped up Bangladesh's tail-enders with ease.

67/0 WI conclude Day 1 on a dominant note

Openers Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell stood tall as they added 67* runs amongst themselves. The former has scored 30* off 55 deliveries, hitting four fours. Versus Bangladesh, he now has 942 runs at 47.10. Meanwhile, Campbell has showcased a hostile display, amassing 32* off 41 deliveries at 78.05. He has slammed five fours in his stay so far.