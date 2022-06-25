Sports

ENG vs NZ: Feats attained by Kiwi all-rounder Daryl Mitchell

Mitchell slammed 109 in the first innings (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell slammed his fourth ton (109) in the ongoing third Test against England at Headingley. The middle-order batter rescued the visitors, who were tottering on 83/4 at one stage. Mitchell has now scored a hundred in each of the Tests played in the series. He has become the first NZ batter to smash three consecutive Test tons against England.

Mitchell has been the show-stopper for New Zealand in the England series.

His career has taken a complete turnaround over the course of five innings.

He deserves adulation for churning up runs while facing an English bowling attack comprising veterans James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Ben Stokes, and Jack Leach.

Mitchell has attained certain notable feats quite early in his Test career.

Feat Three successive centuries for Mitchell

As stated, Mitchell has become the first Kiwi player with three successive centuries against England in a Test series. Overall, Mitchell is the ninth player to score a ton in each match of a Test series (three or more Tests. Ken Barrington, Shoaib Mohammad, Matthew Hayden, Jacques Kallis, Mohammad Yousuf, Ross Taylor, Steven Smith, and Virat Kohli are the others with the feat.

Information Mitchell equals Ross Taylor's feats

As per Opta, Mitchell is only the second Kiwi player to score three centuries in a single Test series. Former NZ batter Ross Taylor smashed as many in the series against West Indies in December 2013.

Records Other noteworthy records of Mitchell

Mitchell is the third visiting player to have struck three centuries in a Test series in England in the 21st century after Mohammad Yousuf (2006), Rahul Dravid (2002 and 2011), and Steven Smith (2019). Mitchell now has a Test average of 97.60 in England, the second-highest by a visiting player in England after Sir Donald Bradman (102.84).

History Mitchell scripts history!

As per ESPNcricinfo, Mitchell has become the first Kiwi batter in 73 years to amass over 400 runs in a Test series in England. He has clobbered 482 runs at 120.50 so far. Mitchell surpassed Martin Donnelly's tally of 462 runs during the tour of 1949. Bert Sutcliffe is the only other NZ batter with over 400 runs in a Test series against England.

Career A look at Mitchell's Test career

Mitchell has racked up 885 runs in 12 Tests to date. He averages 63.21, with his best score (190) coming in Nottingham. The Kiwi all-rounder has four hundreds and as many fifties. Mitchell is now the highest run-getter for the Kiwis in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. He has amassed 653 runs in seven Tests, averaging a staggering 65.30.