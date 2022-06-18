Sports

Dinesh Karthik: Decoding his T20 career stats

Written by V Shashank Edited by Rajdeep Saha Jun 18, 2022, 04:57 pm 4 min read

Dinesh Karthik clocked his maiden T20I fifty (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India's Dinesh Karthik smacked a 26-ball 55 in the fourth T20I against South Africa. The knock powered India to 169/6. The middle-order batter hammered nine fours and two sixes in what was a must-win duel for the hosts. India eventually claimed an 82-run triumph to level the series 2-2. Later, Karthik was adjudged as the Player of the Match. We decode his T20 stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Karthik was left out of the T20I contention for over three years.

Prior to this series, he had last played for India on February 27, 2019.

He hammered a 21-ball 30 (two fours, two sixes) in the second outing.

He had an off game in Visakhapatnam but managed a laud-worthy 55 in Rajkot.

In between, he worked on his game and did well.

55 Karthik smacks a counter-attacking fifty in Rajkot

A terrific partnership between Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik fueled India's innings in Rajkot. The hosts compiled 169/6, with the duo adding 78 runs together. Interestingly, the Proteas had reduced India to 81/4 at one stage. However, Karthik joined Pandya in punishing the SA bowlers. Although the latter departed toward the end, Karthik slammed his maiden T20I fifty.

Feat DK unlocks a special feat

As per ESPNcricinfo, Karthik now has the highest score by an Indian at number six or lower in T20Is. He broke the record of former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who slammed an unbeaten 52 against South Africa in 2018. Middle-order batter Manish Pandey scored an unbeaten 50 against New Zealand in 2020. Other scores: 49 (Dhoni vs NZ, 2017), 48* (Dhoni vs Australia, 2012).

Achievement Oldest Indian to clock a T20I fifty

Karthik, 37, has become the oldest Indian to have registered a fifty in the format. As per Kaustubh Gudipati, Karthik has bettered MS Dhoni (36y 229d vs SA, 2018) and Shikhar Dhawan (35y 1d vs Australia, 2019) in this regard. Karthik, who played in India's first T20I in 2006, is the only player from that team to still play international cricket.

T20s Karthik has slammed 6,705 runs in T20 cricket

Karthik has slammed 6,705 runs in 347 T20s, averaging a decent 28.05. He has struck at a note-worthy rate of 135.39. He has 32 fifties with the best score of 97*. Karthik is the seventh-highest run-getter among Indian batters in T20s. Virat Kohli (10,614), Rohit Sharma (10,163), Shikhar Dhawan (9,235), Suresh Raina (8,654), Robin Uthappa (7,272), and MS Dhoni (7,167) rank above him.

Career A look at Karthik's T20I career

Karthik has 491 runs from 36 T20Is at a healthy average of 35.07. He has an astonishing strike rate of 146.13 in the shortest format. Notably, Karthik has compiled the bulk of his T20I runs versus the Proteas (152 at 30.40). He clocked his maiden fifty in his 30th inning. His last five scores in T20Is read 55(27), 6(8), 30(21), 1*(2), and 8*(3).

SMAT Nine fifties in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Karthik, who plays for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket, has had plenty of successes in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. According to ESPNcricinfo, Karthik has hammered 1,560 runs in 69 matches. He averages 29.43 and has bossed the tournament while striking at over 140. He has nine half-centuries with the best score of 90*. He has hit 152 fours and 51 sixes.

IPL How has Karthik fared in IPL?

Karthik is the second-most capped player in IPL history (229). DK has represented Delhi Capitals (2008-10, 2014), Punjab Kings (2011), Mumbai Indians (2012-13), Royal Challengers Bangalore (2015, 2022-present), Gujarat Lions (2016-17), and Kolkata Knight Riders (2018-21). The middle-order batter has compiled 4,376 runs in 208 innings (20 fifties). He averages 26.84 and has struck at 132.64. He has hit 134 fours and 426 sixes.

Performance DK's performance in T20s since March 2019

Karthik had an impressive run in IPL 2019, smashing 253 runs at 31.62. He followed with season-wise tallies of 169 and 223 in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Karthik had a peak run in 2022, amassing 330 runs at 55.00. Meanwhile, he had a great of deal success in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He hammered 301 and 183 runs in 2019-20 and 2020-21 respectively

Analysis Can DK feature in India's T20 World Cup squad?

Karthik seems to have found his rhythm. In 2022, he has averaged a stupendous 52.75 across 20 T20s. He has belted 422 runs at a mouth-dropping rate of 177.31. India is in desperate need of a finisher given it's the year of the T20 World Cup. Karthik's top-notch exploits should find him a spot in the India squad for the much-coveted tournament.