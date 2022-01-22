Sports

South Africa fined for slow over rate in 2nd ODI

South Africa beat India in the 2nd ODI (Source: Twitter/@OfficialCSA)

The South African cricket team has been fined 20% of its match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in the second ODI against India in Paarl. Match referee Andy Pycroft imposed the sanction after the Proteas were one over short of the target. South Africa chased down 288 to win the second ODI. They now have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Details A look at the key details

On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Adrien Holdstock, third umpire Bongani Jele, and fourth umpire Allauhudien Palekar leveled the charge after the second ODI concluded. Meanwhile, match referee Andy Pycroft imposed the sanction. South African white-ball skipper Temba Bavuma pleaded guilty to the offense, accepting the proposed sanction. Hence, there was no need for a formal hearing relating to the same.

Information Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct

As per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offenses, "players are fined 20% of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time".

2nd ODI How did the 2nd ODI pan out?

India made a steady start after electing to bat first. Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul shared a 63-run before the former departed. Former skipper Virat Kohli got dismissed for a duck. Rishabh Pant kept India afloat with an 85-run knock. Shardul Thakur and R Ashwin powered India to 287/6. Janneman Malan (91) and Quinton de Kock (78) laid the foundation of SA's seven-wicket win.

Series India tour of South Africa, 2021/22

India scripted history by winning the first Test in Centurion. However, the Proteas bounced back in Johannesburg and Cape Town to seal the series 2-1. South Africa won the opening ODI at Boland, Park, by 31 runs. They won their seventh bilateral ODI series against India at home after winning the second ODI. India will play for pride in the final match.