Bavuma, de Kock rested for Netherlands ODIs; Wayne Parnell returns

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Nov 11, 2021, 02:32 pm

Wayne Parnell set to play his first international in over four years

Marquee South Africa players, including regular limited-over captain Temba Bavuma, batters Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, and Rassie van der Dussen, as well as Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have been rested for the ODI series against the Netherlands, starting later this month. Keshav Maharaj will lead the side in Bavuma's absence. Meanwhile, fast bowler Wayne Parnell returns to the fold after four years.

Information

South Africa's full squad for ODI series against Netherlands

South Africa's squad for ODI series: Keshav Maharaj (captain), Daryn Dupavillon, Zubayr Hamza, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wayne Parnell, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The core group of South Africa's white-ball side has been playing regularly of late. The likes of Bavuma, Markram, de Kock, van der Dussen, Rabada, and Nortje were SA's key players in the T20 World Cup. As a result, players like Zubayr Hamza and Ryan Rickelton are in line for their ODI debuts. Parnell, who last played for SA in 2017, bolsters the bowling.

Parnell

Parnell returns to the fold

Parnell is set to become the first former Kolpak player to play for South Africa. The left-arm pacer had signed a three-year Kolpak contract with Worcestershire in September 2018, which barred him from playing international cricket. However, he was back in the mix after the UK left the European Union last year. Parnell last played an international in October 2017 (2nd Test vs Bangladesh).

Information

Parnell performed well in the T20 competition

In South Africa's recently-concluded T20 competition, Parnell captained the Western Province. He racked up 104 runs from four innings and took five wickets at an economy rate of 8.18. In the quarter-final against the Knights, he smashed an unbeaten 80 off 29 balls.

Maharaj

Keshav Maharaj to lead South Africa

Keshav Maharaj will lead South Africa in the absence of Bavuma. The former was also in charge in South Africa's ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka after Bavuma broke his thumb. Meanwhile, the likes of Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Dwaine Pretorius, and Tabraiz Shamsi have been retained. These players featured in the T20 World Cup.

Series

Netherlands' first international series in South Africa

The Netherlands are set to play their first international series in South Africa. Centurion will play host to the first two ODIs on November 26 and 28. Meanwhile, the third T20I will be held at the Wanderers on December 1. The Proteas would want to rout the Netherlands 3-0 in order to move up in the World Cup Super League.